When shall we stop the fights?

September 24, 2022, between 8.03 am and 8.04 am, I get three messages from my former colleague Luke Mulunda, who now publishes a well-read business blog.

Luke is a respected business journalist and, I think, at one point he was my Business Editor at the Daily Nation.

“Hey chief, trust you have been well. Let’s talk when you have some time,” he writes. I was getting ready for a rather tough board meeting. Ordinarily, I would have called after the meeting. But, like I said, Luke is an old friend, so I called him back.

He had received a tip, he told me, that I had been served with a demand letter for hundreds of millions of shillings by the Kenya Revenue Authority.

I assured him that I had received no such letter but, for a moment, I was taken aback.

Now, the Lord knows I am no angel but I am rather faithful with the taxes. Every time I see my pay slip, the amount that goes to taxes brings tears to my eyes.

People like me, who depend mainly on a salary, can never be truly wealthy because of income tax.

So I sat there, thinking. Was Luke being crafty and trying to throw me off my game during the board meeting?

I dismissed the idea; why would he? Was I being “revisited” by the new government?

I am unpopular with some Kenya Kwanza media folks, I know, but I am just a small insignificant guy, so far down the food chain that there are enough big people to work on for decades before getting to the small fry.

Besides, journalists are generally unpopular with new governments.

Even the Mwai Kibaki regime, which was quite tolerant, rounded up some of us and locked us up, and raided the Standard Group—with the aid of foreign mercenaries, no less.

For us in the media, the Kibaki years were the golden years. The government later became media-friendly, our companies had big bank balances and we got fat bonuses and even fatter mortgages and loans.

We nearly got rich. The Jubilee years were so bad that merely surviving was a miracle.

As I sat down and reflected on that conversation, it just occurred to me how much the country has changed in a matter of days. In fairness, it has little to do with the government; it is us, the people. So many people are terrified of the government.

And it comes from the vibe during the campaign that President William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua would fix anyone who had said, done or dreamt of anything other than the most glowing encomiums about them.

The fate of the detectives who had worked on some cases seemed to support that and there are plenty of rumours about other stuff.

Truly shocking

What troubles me is the stuff I have been hearing about the former government, which, even though unsupported by any evidence, is truly shocking and demonstrates that there is plenty that probably goes on in government without our knowledge.

Such as the new Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mithika Linturi confessing how he was forced to withdraw a motion in a session at State House involving a gun. Who would have thunk it?

In many ways, the Jubilee years looked progressive from the outside, but maybe there is stuff we are yet to discover which was not so progressive.

I complain all the time about the Government Advertising Agency and my belief that it is involved in the violation of the Constitution, which sets off fascist bloggers who accuse me of “squealing”.

I think the toxicity of our politics should not go into an abuse loop, where every incoming government takes revenge for the abuses inflicted upon its members by the previous one.

Somebody somewhere should have the thickness of skin and bigness of spirit to break the cycle.

We should all do a better job of discovering and sanctioning such abuse for the benefit of us all.

Secondly, I don’t think the country can move forward if the people, even when they are not engaged in wrongdoing, are terrified of the government.

It’s unhealthy and a country can’t grow that way. Neither can it grow when a section of the population ululates whenever the government violates the law or the rights of a citizen; or when citizens willfully turn their eyes away from government wrongdoing.

A country cannot be in a permanent state of electioneering. I am always puzzled when I see former campaign staff—now state officers—lampooning sections of the citizenry, or opposition figures, on social media.

I am also confused when I see senior government figures in full campaign mode, months after taking office.

Dudes, you are in power. We are all—your supporters, your opponents and those who don’t care—obligated to support you because your success is our country’s success.

Our economy is choking in debt, we can barely afford imported inputs, and we are stagnant, barely generating enough to keep afloat.