What to look out for when reviewing a party manifesto

Kenya’s 2022 election will be a two-horse race. The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has certified, for now, only four candidates to run in the presidential elections.

The candidates are George Wajackoyah of Roots Party; Raila Odinga of Azimio la Umoja-One Kenya Coalition Party; William Ruto of United Democratic Alliance (UDA), and Davide Mwaure Waihiga of Agano Party.

Of these four candidates, opinion polls show that the leading competitors are Azimio’s Raila Odinga and his running mate, Martha Karua; and UDA’s William Ruto and his running mate Rigathi Gachagua.

The two other candidates, Wajackoyah and Waihiga, are also important candidates specifically because they have made it to the final list.

Nearly 50 aspirants had applied to vie for presidency, but it turned out that many did not even bother to check the requisite qualifications.

Recognised university

Above all, some of them did not have a degree certificate from a recognised university. Even those who are thought to have a good knowledge about such a requirement did not fulfil it.

Of course, this ignorance may have contributed to their failure to qualify for admission to any credible university. It is possible that they, therefore, could not make it to a university. Some were admitted to a university but did not pass examinations to be awarded a degree.

But to cover for this shortcoming, they make a lot of noise in good English and become emotional – again in English. This is a story for another day.

The dust has settled and the two-horse race has begun in earnest. Raila has published his party manifesto titled Mwamko Mpya (a new beginning)’, and mobilising on inawezakana (it is possible) slogan. The focus is on growing the economy, social transformation and governance.

Deputy President William Ruto of UDA/Kenya Kwanza alliance is yet to launch his party policy thoughts. One good guess is that it will centre on the economy.

Mr Wajackoyah is clear on what he wants to do. He will permit growing of ‘weed’ or marijuana for medicinal and export to earn revenue for his government. He will use this revenue to pay debts. Mr Waihiga will focus on fighting corruption. His campaign will build on integrity. He is upset with the rot in government and believes he is the answer.

The campaigns started in earnest a while back. And looking at what both the Deputy President and the former Prime Minister have been talking about, the election will be about policy choices and specifically how to improve the economy, address unemployment and reduce the cost of living. This is the first election without concrete discussions on governance reforms.

Perhaps this is because the voters themselves do not bother about governance as a core issue. They are concerned about the economy and the cost of living. One can understand their frustration with governance. Corruption has become normalised.

The political elite run for office to enrich themselves through government contracts. ‘Eating’ the government has become an everyday practice and there is no sign that it is ending soon. It is not wonder that many people running for office elective posts, from MCAs all the way to Parliament, have business as their occupation.

Because it is likely all the parties will be focusing on the economy, and specifically putting down proposals to improve economic performance and pay public debts, there is a need to review the extent to which the proposals can address the economic challenges facing many households and society in general.

This article seeks to provide insights on how voters should review a party manifesto. A separate article will review the Azimio manifesto and others that may be launched in the course of time.

I shall begin by pointing out that I have never been involved, directly, in drafting any political party manifesto. I objectively study development programmes by parties to find out whether the programmes are implementable and whether they would have an impact on people’s lives at the household level.

A manifesto is simply a public declaration of policies that a political party will implement in running a government if its leadership run and win elections. It is about intentions the party will commit to.

The policy positions taken by the party are publicly stated to enable voters to make choices between the parties or individuals running for office. In other instances, the manifesto binds together party members and candidates running for office using the party platform.

Overall, the manifesto should demonstrate the effectiveness of the government in addressing challenges facing the country and how this will trickle down to the household and individual level.

Viewed this way, a political party manifesto should provide details of the kind of government that the party proposes to form if the leaders win elections. One can tell a populist government from a dictatorial government by looking at the proposals.

Ordinary people’s lives

Governments that perform well are those that confine themselves to formulating policies that will have an impact on ordinary people’s lives and the society in general.

This means a government that focuses on policies that provide public goods. These goods include commitment to the rule of law, providing security for all to ensure there is a conducive environment to carry out everyday economic and social activities, protecting rights and freedoms of all, and strengthening institutions that support citizens in their everyday activities. Simply put, public goods are those functions that are provided without profit; it is those services that the government should provide for the benefit of all.

In provision of these public benefits, you cannot exclude non-supporters or those who did not vote for your government. Everyone counts whether they supported your party or not. You provide these goods to build a better society.

For this reason, a manifesto should not be reviewed on the basis of how it helps supporters of a particular party. It should be reviewed on the basis of how it will help everyone in the country and all regions of the country.

Had people paid attention to policies of the Jubilee government early enough, it would have occurred to them that Jubilee was going to borrow a lot to support their ‘brick and mortar’ projects or big infrastructure projects. They need to show brick and mortar because they were short on governance.

They did not want to focus on rule of law. By 2017, it is only those in Mt Kenya and Northern and Central Rift who were happy with re-election of Jubilee in 2017.

They were so happy that they had a ‘Tano Tena’ (another five years) slogan for re-election. Little did they know that the huge public debts incurred to support big infrastructure projects would hurt their small-scale businesses everywhere.

A second issue to pay attention to is how the political parties’ proposals resonate with the people’s challenges.

At present, many people cite high cost of living, unemployment and poor state of the economy as the main challenges they face. There is also concern about corruption but this concern is not widespread.

Many people have resigned to corruption as a fate they live in because of the leaders we have. All the same, there is a significant number of people who would want a government that tackles corruption and improves governance.

Finally, one should evaluate proposals on governance because good governance is key to development.

In this regard, a review of party manifestos should focus on proposals to improve the rule of law and to hold public officials accountable.

The consequences of bad actions that public officers commit should be evident. Allowing institutions to operate without constraints or without interference is important in this regard.

The next article will focus on the review of the Azimio manifesto using these insights on how to review a party manifesto.



