What should the next NSE listing be?

NSE

An investor looks at the trading screen at the Nairobi Securities Exchange.

Photo credit: File | Diana Ngila | Nation Media Group

By  Bankelele

What you need to know:

  • During the Kengen and Safaricom IPO euphoria, stockbrokers opened agency offices in small towns and MP’s organised seminars to educate their constituents on buying shares.
  • The latest financial results published by the NSE last week indicate that the bourse's growth plan for 2021 is pegged on the privatisation of large state corporations, cross-listings and growing the SME segments.

This month marks fifteen years since one of the most exciting times in the history of the Nairobi Securities Exchange in (NSE), the Kengen IPO of March 2006

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Abigail Arunga: Foreign museums must return Kenyan artifacts

  2. Bankelele: What should the next IPO be?

  3. Charles Onyango-Obbo: Rise of Africa’s cool new ‘exiles’

  4. Jaindi Kisero: Catch-22 of power: Public or private?

  5. Macharia Gaitho: DP war on One Kenya wasteful

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.