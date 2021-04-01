What should the next NSE listing be?

This month marks fifteen years since one of the most exciting times in the history of the Nairobi Securities Exchange in (NSE), the Kengen IPO of March 2006.

From the archives: Hundreds rush to buy KenGen shares

This month also marked what is likely to be the end of the privatisation chapter of one of the most spectacular IPOs that preceded Kengen, that of Kenya Airways. The airline’s shares were floated in March 1996 and initially delighted investors and brought out new shareholders while also paying dividends, but the carrier is expected to be re-nationalised any day now.

After Kengen, the NSE’s next big moment was also one of the largest IPO events in sub-Saharan Africa: the Safaricom IPO of 2008. It came just a few weeks after Kenya's turbulent election, and while the share sale was initially opposed by some MPs, Kenyans queued around corners, opened up new accounts and offered to buy five times more than the shares offered. The government was seeking Sh50 billion but got offers worth Sh236 billion.

Members of the public line up to buy Safaricom shares at Dyer and Blair stockbrokerage firm on April 24, 2008. Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

The Safaricom IPO put the NSE on the global map as a frontier stock exchange to watch and it made other institutional investors discover the East African securities market.

Today, Safaricom still has over 500,000 shareholders, with these retail investors at par with institutional ones like Fidelity and JP Morgan.

Since Kengen, the NSE has had a few other share listings, both public and private. It has also rolled out several initiatives such as derivatives, REIT's, the M-Akiba bond, and a ‘GEMS’ segment for SME’s. They have had some impact, but have not been taken up as much as was expected.

It is share listings that excite the public to become retail investors and especially large public sector privatisations. In the wake of Kengen and Safaricom, other shares on the NSE experienced price surges, with firms like Mumias and Kenya Airways reaching record highs. Some shareholders probably wish they had sold out at those lofty prices, and not what they are today.

But with the government not in a good financial position and the IMF preaching austerity measures, can another Safaricom be found? Something that excites retail investors and something that will boost the stock exchange? The currently-approved pipeline at the Privatization Commission website is of modest hotels, meat, sugar and banking firms that are likely to be sold to strategic partners or existing shareholders.

The latest financial results published by the NSE last week indicate that the bourse's growth plan for 2021 is pegged on the privatisation of large state corporations, cross-listings and growing the SME segments. NSE Chairman Kiprono Kittony recently said the government is also considering selling more shares in already-listed firms such as Safaricom, KCB and Kenya Re to raise between Sh160 and Sh300 billion.

The government, which owns 35 per cent of Safaricom, could probably sell another 10 per cent and still retain some influence on the board and management. Or it could go wild and offer a slice of projects like the Kenya Ports, Kenya Pipeline or SGR, taking a page from Ethiopia that sold bonds to its citizens in the diaspora to partly finance the construction of the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

Unfortunately, the National Oil Corporation, once touted as an IPO candidate after the oil finds in Turkana, is now mired in a receivership dance with its bankers.