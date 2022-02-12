What’s your legacy going to be? Fret not, just live and work well

Most legacies are just fond hallucinations; we are not really remembered.

Photo credit: File

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

There comes an age when some of us start to think about our legacy: What we shall leave behind; what we stood for in our lives.

