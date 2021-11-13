What’s this madness in boarding schools?

Amabuko Mixed Secondary School

Ministry of Education officials assess the damage caused fire that razed a dormitory at Amabuko Mixed Secondary School in Kisii on November 3, 2021. The night inferno destroyed property of unknown value with at least 50 students affected. 

Photo credit: Ondari Ogega | Nation Media Group

By  Gitau Warigi

  • Unrest in schools usually revolves around “bad” food, or domineering administrators. Yet the discontent is becoming increasingly frivolous.
  • How do we strike a balance between what to criminalise and what school administrators can punish internally? 

What sort of little devils are we raising called children? Children who want to burn down their dormitories and wreck everything in their boarding schools? Isn't it time parents, teachers, government, and indeed, whole communities, did something? 

