What’s in the granary, folks?

Two-thirds of Kenyans think the country is headed in the wrong direction, according to a survey published in the press this week. Three-quarters of them hold that view because of the high cost of living.

This survey shows that, sadly, the honeymoon is over for the Kenya Kwanza government, roughly five months after the President was sworn in.

The optimism and hope of the campaign season have dissipated. It is always sad to see a good thing come to an end.

To their credit, Kenya Kwanza has had a coherent message—that of taking development to the base and empowering poor folk through small digital loans and so on.

President William Ruto is reputably eloquent and hardworking. He does not hit the bottle like the average Kenyan politician, and this is good.

But there are several things which might be contributing to the perception that the government is running very fast but without a clue of where it is going.

First is, of course, the messaging. When a microphone is stuck in the face of a Kenya Kwanza leader, they go into campaign mode, crying wolf, vilifying the Opposition, and playing to the UDA street. The end result is that those who are not Kenya Kwanza diehards feel isolated, hated by the government and disadvantaged.

The message of unity—that the election is over, everyone is equal before the government—is not there. Given that this is a government elected with a wafer-thin majority, you have a whole load of folks feeling homeless.

Secondly, I think the government will have a problem with farmers over food importation. Duty-free permits for hundreds of thousands of tonnes of maize, rice and sugar have been issued.

I think we should import food to lower prices and prevent shortages. But the importation should not be driven by rent-seeking; we should import for the strategic food reserve and silo the food countrywide.

Stores' reserve

The stores should be held in reserve until required. This protects the market for local produce and can be released into the market to moderate prices as the need arises. Where is the method in the current wave of waivers?

Thirdly, the number of folks sacked, or whose sacking has been instigated or demanded by Kenya Kwanza, are getting to numbers where they can constitute a movement for the disgruntled.

There are families where both the mother and the father have been sacked, not because they are incapable or corrupt—as a matter of fact, many are earnest professionals—but because they were appointed by the former regime or are perceived not to have supported Kenya Kwanza.

Often, their replacements seem to be appointed purely on the basis of support for the ruling elite, ethnic origins, nepotism or cronyism. It is a HR policy that is astoundingly counterproductive, unjust and against public service standards. Mass revenge is not a very good political strategy.

Fourth, the government basically has had an expenditure problem since 2013, a tendency to throw money around like a drunken sailor.

There may have been some expectation that the new, supposedly pro-poor government would rein in expenditure so that the burden of taxation, especially on the working poor, can be reduced.

The new government has talked the talk most eloquently but hasn’t walked the walk. There was the Sh300 billion budget cut but we are still hiring expensive but pointless labour and creating vanity offices. On the other hand, taxation has achieved an altitude that is way above safety levels. An over-taxed population is a restive population.

Last week in Likoni, at the groundbreaking for Taifa Gas, the President said he had finally stabilised the economy. It was a very positive and optimistic reading of the current situation. The depreciation of the shilling is making the national debt to balloon; as a matter of fact, I would be quite surprised if we do not default on some part of that debt.

My own reading is that there is still no sure and firm hand at the till; there are bright advisers, no doubt, but are they listened to? Economic uncertainty is not a confidence booster.

But the most worrying thing remains the drought. I have been telling everyone that it is harvest time in Makandune. Here, we don’t bring in the harvest; we shell our maize into waiting trucks.

Ordinarily, a bag of maize would go for between Sh2,000 and Sh3,000 at the farm gate. Now it is Sh5,000. It will be Sh8,000 in a matter of months. Which family can afford maize meal at those prices? And what will happen to the poor in urban areas, those who earn Sh500 a day? Will this be another 1984? What is our plan?

And to add a banana republic vibe to the mess, we now have former officials of the previous administration being chased across the globe over the criminal equivalent of a late library return.