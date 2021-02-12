What Nation needs to do to keep growing

Last week, Nation Media Group launched East Africa’s first paywall. While this is a significant milestone worth celebrating, it is the first of a thousand steps towards realising a sustainable reader-revenue based business model.

In my understanding, what nation.africa launched was an MVP, a Minimum Viable Product, which is basically a version a new product that will allow Nation to collect as much feedback and consumer insights—what is known as “validated learning”—using the least amount of resources or effort.

This MVP will allow Nation to tweak the product based on customer feedback, fix the bugs that might arise and generally improve customer experience.

That’s only a part of it. For the paywall to be successful, three things must be considered going forward. First, for the next couple of years Nation will need a robust subscription growth strategy focused on pricing and bundling strategies.

They will need to work out different packages and discounts to attract subscribers and keep them interested. Every new paywall is usually bombarded by new subscribers, but then the novelty wears off and people begin to cancel subscriptions in what is known as churn rate.

The trick is to reduce this churn rate by keeping customers interested with good content, great consumer experience and mouthwatering deals.

Talent

The second thing that needs to be considered is talent. Nation will need key talent that will relentlessly work on this product. I am not just talking about journalists, I mean product people with unusual talent in marketing a new digital product in an African country that is encountering an African-based paywall for the first time.

Nation will need to hire talent with quantitative competencies, people who will identify the matrices that matter and combine strategy with numbers to deliver Africa’s first truly successful paywall. Do not be surprised if the number of people in the product teams outnumber the journalists. Still, the organisation will need to have subscriptions targets.

Are we, for example, looking at 200,000 paying subscribers by April 2022? Are we looking at 500,000 paying readers by December 2023? These targets need to be nailed down early enough and the details to getting there hammered out in good time.

The third and most critical is audience analysis. There will be a great need to understand the consumer to inform and validate pricing and bundling strategies. Nation will need to know, for instance, why Njoki will click on a package that includes business news and not games and crossword puzzles.

This granularity is the hallmark of a successful paywall, if the experience of other success stories is to be believed. To understand audiences, Nation might need to focus on psychographics rather than demographics depending on the vision for this paywall. Is it a mass product or a niche product?

Lastly, there will be a need for unlearning, learning and re-learning and we must make room for mistakes, failure and do-overs.