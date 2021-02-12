What Nation needs to do to keep growing

NMG chairman Wilfred Kiboro (centre), CEO Stephen Gitagama (left) and Editorial Director Mutuma Mathiu during the launch of Nation.Africa paywall at Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on February 08, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • For the next couple of years Nation will need a robust subscription growth strategy focused on pricing and bundling strategies.
  • . Every new paywall is usually bombarded by new subscribers, but then the novelty wears off and people begin to cancel subscriptions in what is known as churn rate.

Last week, Nation Media Group launched East Africa’s first paywall. While this is a significant milestone worth celebrating, it is the first of a thousand steps towards realising a sustainable reader-revenue based business model.

