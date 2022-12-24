What happened to setting up a team to look into ‘state capture’?

What became of the hyped commission of inquiry into “state capture” the Hustler government wanted to establish? I was avidly looking forward to it. Did those who were pushing for it get cold feet?

Obviously the target was Uhuru Kenyatta, though I doubt he was going to be personally summoned. The objective was to expose his family’s shenanigans and lay their business practices bare — to embarrass him.

Typical Charles Njonjo inquiry crap. However, I suppose along the way somebody realised that if the Kenyattas and their companies were made the target of hostile public state scrutiny, the family would come out and fight. Then the whole thing would become an epic mess.

I envisioned another ICC-like case. The commission of inquiry would suddenly find itself facing a legal beast fronted to defend Uhuru and his family's interests. At the ICC, Uhuru hired not one, not two, but three Queen's counsel from the UK, and a battery of legal assistants.

They literally tore apart Prosecutor Luis Moreno-Ocampo's case. At one point, the QCs decided to let Uhuru take the stand and testify in person. It was a brilliant move. In the face of Moreno-Ocampo's rambling interrogation, Uhuru gave a sterling performance.

It's noteworthy that at the end of the trial, the case against Uhuru was dismissed while the accused in the parallel Kenyan case was discharged — not acquitted — because of missing witnesses.

“State capture” commission hearings would no doubt be as riveting as the ICC cases. Uhuru knows everything about the clique in power today.

He's worked with those characters closely in the past. He knows all the sordid things certain of them did from 2013 and before. They wouldn't like it when their own dizzying corruption got exposed.

I'm sure Uhuru would not be short of powerful witnesses, from officials who were in his administration and even those who worked for Mwai Kibaki.

They would tell a very vivid story indeed. I have a hunch where this idea of “state capture” came from. I suspect it wasn't from William Ruto. Or Rigathi Gachagua. This Gachagua man just jumps into things without quite knowing what they are.

I'm sure the idea was planted on them by one individual with a truly pathological hatred of Uhuru. So pathological that it blinds everything else. I won't name my suspect. During the campaigns, he knew perfectly well like everybody else that the issue of corruption would damage UDA far more than Azimio.

No wonder UDA were completely mum on this topic throughout their noisy campaigning. The individual in question instead may have advised UDA to focus on “state capture”. State capture is defined as a type of systemic political corruption in which private interests significantly influence a state’s decision-making processes to their own advantage. Suddenly all the UDAists were singing in unison “State capture! State capture! State capture!” like excited kids who have learned a new nursery rhyme.

I sense that particular individual's fingerprints in the government's unsubtle moves against certain local banks, the Credit Reference Bureau (which blacklists loan defaulters) and digital financial platforms like M-Shwari and Fuliza which UDA fiercely demonises as “predatory”.

The prime target is no doubt NCBA bank, where the Kenyatta family has shareholding. M-Shwari is an NCBA savings and loan product launched in collaboration with Safaricom. Fuliza is a Safaricom overdraft facility run in partnership with NCBA and Kenya Commercial Bank.

UDA's notion of state capture is that the Kenyattas have a suffocating hold on key sectors of the economy such as financial services, the dairy business (Brookside), and much more. Hence the talk of “capture”.

Talk that is so Moi-type. Has there really been any Kenyan regime, including the current one, that has not exhibited elements of state capture while in power? The point is that UDA ran away with this narrative, and like their “hustlers vs dynasties” slogan, the voters bought it.

I remember Gachagua during the pre-election deputy presidential debate dramatically displaying a Gazette Notice that waived payment of hundreds of millions of shillings in tax fees owed from the merger of Commercial Bank of Africa and National Industrial Credit Bank which created NCBA. "State capture," Gachagua noted ominously, waving the Gazette Notice.

Gross crimes

There's a difference between state capture, which is conflict of interest and abuse of office for personal gain, and blatant theft of state resources.

Both are gross crimes, to be sure, but they differ in degree. Rather like the difference between a person who writes you a bouncing cheque and a pickpocket. Whereas one is unpleasant, the other is outright obnoxious.

Indeed the new-fangled, low-interest Hustler Fund loans were conceived as a counter to Fuliza, M-Shwari, Tala and all those mobile phone-linked financial platforms which UDA accuses of charging borrowers “shylock rates of interest”.

There is a sense, also, that this is merely an extension of UDA's war against “dynasties” and their supposed instruments of state capture. I can imagine as all this was on the drawing board, somebody sat back and got hit by a sudden brainwave: why don't we incorporate into these Hustler loans a savings/pension element? It has no apparent interest rates connection but could be intended for purposes we may soon find out.

* * * * * * *

Court of Appeal Judge Aggrey Muchelule. Mmm ... let me not say much. Does Mike Sonko still unleash those lethal videos? Incidentally how is the tribunal on Judge Juma Chitembwe going? I hear it's being held in camera. Why?