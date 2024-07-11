What happened to Mwalimu Andrew's staffroom Diary in the Sunday Nation?

Complete blackout by ‘Nation Sports’

T20 Cricket World Cup, hosted by West Indies and USA, started on June 1 and ended on June 29. Complete blackout by the ‘Nation Sports.’ Not a para in 29 days. Who had expected Afghanistan to reach semis? Who had expected USA part timers to defeat Pakistan? Worthy stories that were splashed in newspapers around the world, ignored by the Nation.

- Zoeb Tayebjee

***

Unbalanced reporting of Saba Saba

Last Sunday Nation did well to remind us of our heroes and heroines of the second liberation. Every coin has two sides and in journalism that is balanced reporting. For example, the paper should have told us the role of those who were dining and wining with Moi in entrenching dictatorship during those dark days and currently talking about the evils of the current regime. Some of them are being accorded acres of media space to bash the current government.

- Chris Kiriba, Narok

***

Githurai killings:The media failed us

I thought one of the big stories of the Gen Z protests was the Githurai 'killings' that reportedly took place on the night of June 25. For a week, details of exactly what happened kept the country anxious, more so because the story was widely reported in the mainstream media and lent credence by leading civil society gurus. I expected the Nation to dig deep to set the record straight. I am appalled I have had to rely on the BBC to know no killings took place.

- Willie Thimba

***

Bah humbug! I thank and praise Ng’eno

I write to praise and thank Eric Ng’eno for his article entitled “Focus on root cause of misconduct” (Saturday Nation, June 15, 2024). His use of language introduced me to new words, therefore forcing me to consult my dictionary. If that was not enough, he lead me to rediscover a long forgotten English Victorian poet. To the wingers and naysayers, I quote another novelist, “Bah Humbug!” Long may he continue to enlighten, educate and give us reason to look forward to the Saturday Nation

- Graham Girvan, Kimilili

***

Incontinence and public embarrassment

In his article, “Focus on root cause of misconduct” (Saturday Nation, June 15, 2024), columnist Eric Ng’eno looked at a few problems bedevilling Kenya. Regarding drinking, he referred to the "debilitating aftermath of thoroughgoing incontinence and public embarrassment" that some drinkers undergo. This simply means "urinating in your trousers.”

- Githuku Mungai

***

Mwalimu Andrew, we’re missing you

Whatever happened to Mwalimu Andrew's Staffroom Diary in the Sunday Nation? We’re missing it.

-Dr Kennedy Mochabo, Nakuru City