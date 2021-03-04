What, exactly, is Huduma Namba good for?

Last night after meeting up with a few friends, I realised that while BBI is on everyone’s mind, I’m still thinking about Huduma Namba.

It feels interesting to me that once again, in the face of something brand new and political, something else is being swept under the rug once more – namely, in favour of spending money on a referendum, we’re forgetting about all the money we spent trying to get people to agree to get the Huduma Namba.

I don’t know if you remember this, but I saw the lines all around anywhere you were supposed to be getting the slips that showed you were registered. It felt like the lines were as long as voting queues, and took nearly as long (or so I heard – I am currently not boarding). It was nearly as weighty.

For me, the Huduma Namba doesn’t have perks outside of what they’re claiming it’s for, and here are my four main reasons why:

1. They already tried to do this years ago, and ate the money for that endeavour – when they said they would collate all citizens’ information, without our involvement. This feels like another excuse for money making – the $60 million needed for this, to be precise.

2. So many marginalised Kenyans don’t have roads, let alone IDs, let alone have the information required to get a Huduma Namba. Not only does it feel like the government’s sudden needs are being prioritised over everything else, it feels rushed and uninformed. If this same ministry of internal security cannot give IDs to border tribes, or the Nubians who have been without IDs for generations, why are we to suddenly believe that the Huduma Namba will me made accessible and available for all? Why can’t we start with the national document that actually exists?

3. A lot of the initial information claimed that without a Huduma Namba, services would not be provided to citizens. This sounds illegal. Me not having a Huduma Namba cannot suddenly invalidate the fact that I am a Kenyan citizen. Services should be accessible to me, period. Of course, if you want to stop taking taxes from me, so that you can deny me services, that is a conversation we can have.

There have been way too many threats around Huduma Namba for me to believe that this is a good idea for me, starting from CS Matiang’i saying anyone who doesn’t get it will be considered a terrorist. In what world is this a logical conclusion? And which services, exactly, are being provided if all Kenyans don’t even have IDs?

4. At some point, there was confusion about the Huduma Namba and the Huduma Card, which were apparently different things. One had to get the Namba, and had an option to get the card. If you had the card, you could use it to easily pay for government services after you load it. What a roundabout way to get Kenyans to give money to MasterCard, as if M-Pesa or cold hard cash have suddenly stopped working.

The more I think about it, the more it feels dodgier to me. Listen, I know the government already has all my information. But the fact that the funding and propaganda for this is being pushed so enthusiastically makes me question everything about it. I don’t know what agreeing for my information to be put together in a database in which it already exists means (that is, if they want to sell my data, they probably will anyway, but now they can say I agreed to it), but someone clearly does. The more Kenyans sign up for it, whether it’s because of intimidation or a million fearmongering WhatsApp forwards from the older generation, the more we make these people able to say, see? Kenyans are behind this idea! We need more money to implement it.

I am not behind this idea. And perhaps the problem is also that I may not fully understand it. Maybe there was a television broadcast I missed, or a press conference, or something. That could be the case.