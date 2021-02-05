Were Covid-19 rules lifted without our knowledge?

In the heat of the coronavirus rampage last year, one of the ringing words from Health minister Mutahi Kagwe was that if we treated Covid normally it would treat us abnormally.

This was supposed to scare those bent on breaking health protocols, until someone took the video and converted it into a hilarious meme remix, something that might have convinced our politicians that it was just another meaningless soundbite meant for comic relief.

Everything that happened in Kisii this week broke all Covid protocols. Kenyans would have expected the Ministry of Health to have already issued a clarification that when they said Kenyans could bump their fists, knock their elbows or pat their feet they didn’t mean it the way politicians are interpreting it.

In Kisii this week, politicians not only embarrassed their children when they rolled on the floor like bags of potatoes, but also rubbished any semblance of authority the government was left with to lecture Kenyans about observing Covid regulations.

After that public brawl at the funeral of Deputy Governor Maangi’s father, the government should have declared a return to normal services, because we cannot continue waiting for vaccines that might even come after Kenya wins the football World Cup.

If politicians are back to default settings, running their mouths and punching their opponents in public, and the government has reinstated much of the taxes that were there to cushion us from the Covid impact, then there are no reasons why inter-county bus companies are being denied night travel permits.

People Living with Covid Restrictions

Not everyone has a nine-five job, which allows them to be at home in time for the curfew window. Just last month, the Kenya Railways announced the introduction of night trains on the Madaraka Express between Nairobi and Mombasa. If the train is exempt from the curfew rule, there has to be a reason why other passenger service companies are operating only during the day, and it can’t be that they fear the dark.

If the argument is that the train is operating at night because the government needs money to pay its loan for building the standard gauge railway (SGR), then they should also let us work at night to repay those we owe money, or else they should provide a toll-free hotline where all the calls from auctioneers should be directed for government action.

If the government continues with discriminating against Kenyans living on the wrong side of the SGR track, we will be forced to petition it to add on its list of marginalised groups People Living with Covid Restrictions, so that on the next list of nominated members of Parliament we be represented.

We also want to fight: We want to fight for nutritious food for our families, good education for our children, and pristine health for our loved ones. We don’t want our loved ones to die from lack of health insurance and have no answer when we get to heaven and God asks us why we let others fight for their families as we adhered to government health restrictions.

We want official word from the government that these Covid restrictions have nothing to do with the novel coronavirus, because we have eyes and we can’t prevent them from seeing what the government doesn’t want them to see.

Once it becomes official that there are a set of Covid rules for different sections of Kenyans then we will stop asking too much from the government. We will proceed to pay taxes so that they can get stolen, as the President confessed two weeks ago, at Sh2 billion a day.

Mr Oguda comments on topical issues; gabriel.oguda@gmail.com