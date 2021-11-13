Welcoming new citizens lightens gloom around Britain

London pedestrians

Pedestrians walk on Oxford street in central London on July 19, 2021 as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. There has been a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in Britain following the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in May.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Prime Minister Boris Johnson is accused of seeking to protect an MP from charges that he lobbied illegally for firms, which paid him £100,000 a year.
  • Another view of the British was proffered some years ago by Ireland’s great playwright, George Bernard Shaw.

The UK can be an awfully dark place these days. To the daily havoc of Covid, add these front-page sensations: a group of children (well, teenagers) accused of murdering one of their age mates, allegations of sexual misbehaviour by London police officers, Yorkshire Cricket Club mired in charges of racism, a woman MP in court for threatening an acid attack on a love rival. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.