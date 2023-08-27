Welcome pressure on ministers to deliver for Kenyans

Sports Cabinet Secretary Ababu Namwamba has been in the spotlight for a few weeks because of the perceived mishandling of his docket. So intense has been the criticism from colleagues within the government that it has sparked speculation that it may be a coordinated campaign to force his removal from office.

It might not be idle speculation although the President has so far not demonstrated the need to be prompted to sack people when he thought it was necessary. He moved quickly over the KEMSA scandal and we should expect that if he is persuaded that Mr Namwamba is not playing his part in delivering the hustler’s promise, he will be removed.

Parliamentarians are up in arms against the Minister who they accuse of failing to facilitate the Kenya team that participated in the Special Olympics in Berlin in June. He faced a barrage of questions last week ranging from why girlfriends are taking flights before players, late bookings, large and idle cheering squads and failure to flag off departing and receive returning teams.

Deputy Speaker Gladys Boss Shollei went on record to claim that at some point she had to temporarily house some athletes in her house in Nairobi.

These are serious allegations that should attract censure if true. The Cabinet Secretary of course defended himself and his Ministry robustly and gave a breakdown of how money allocated to the event in question was spent. He pushed back that the overall performance of his team is good and there was no sufficient ground to call for his resignation.

For me the significance of the probing that Mr Namwamba has been subjected is in the fact that Parliament is now putting Ministers to task over the performance of their ministries. What is happening to the Sports Cabinet Secretary should be extended to all the other Ministries.

The Education Minister, for instance, should explain why the routine processing of loan applications for university students has been so poorly handled that universities are now being asked to waive demands for fees as students report.

There are questions that need answers in every Ministry. The passport renewal crisis has been unresolved for way too long. Initially, we were told that passport printers had collapsed but had been replaced and the problem could quickly go away. Whether that was true or not, now Internal Affairs Minister Kithure Kindiki says that the process has actually been hijacked by cartels and it is corruption that is to blame!

The gaffes at Foreign Affairs have been quite embarrassing and our Cabinet Secretary there has had egg on his face more than once. But he continues in office, jet-setting and generally “eating life” with a big spoon. His Transport and Communications counterpart has been trying to respond to issues around road safety, etc. by creating new regulations rather than effectively enforcing what exists.

In trade, in manufacturing, in health, in agriculture, in tourism, in environment, etc., there are festering issues that are not being addressed with commitment and imagination. Parliament could do well to really put pressure on the Cabinet Secretaries to deliver.

In doing this, the MPs should resist the temptation to be drawn into partisan politics. This could be counter-productive because all these Cabinet Secretaries were appointed by the President.

Kenyans do not need politics. They wanted services for which they are heavily taxed. They want medical services, they want security, they want sports facilities, they want properly planned cities and towns, they want food security, they want healthy and invigorating environments, they want jobs, they want opportunities to be creative and productive, they want services without the extra burden of paying corruption cartels, etc.

This is what Cabinet Ministers and their senior teams in Ministries must deliver. They must stop following the President around as he starts his campaigns for 2027. If the pressure we see being directed at Mr Namwamba marks the start of an honest and genuine demand for efficiency from these spoilt and pampered Ministers, then it should be relentless.