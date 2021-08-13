Weed out school heads destroying students’ dreams

Admission of children to Form One is a bittersweet experience for parents; bitter as they grudgingly let go of their children into a new world of secondary school and sweet because their children are entering an exciting and significant phase of growth and learning that opens many opportunities.

However, the current Form One admission has proven to be mostly a bitter experience for many parents, not for grudgingly letting go of their children, but due to the massive disappointment that came with the entire admission process.

Take for instance the incident of one woman who was captured wailing after she discovered that her daughter’s name was missing from the list of students selected to join Mugoiri Girls High School, in spite of having an admission letter.

It is now emerging some unscrupulous people are manipulating the National Educational Management Information System (Nemis) and transferring learners from their rightful schools behind their back.

This has caused major confusion and heartbreak as parents show up in schools with admission letters, receipts of school fees paid and fully uniformed students only to be turned away because someone placed a false transfer request unbeknown to the parents and the students.

We encourage children to work hard to qualify to join a ‘good school’, after which we assure them that a good performance is a sure ticket to a comfortable and fulfilled life. It is drilled into children that passing exams is the only route to success.

Unscrupulous administrators

Any marks below 350 in the Kenya Certificate of Primary Education and C+ in Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education exams are frowned upon. Children believe this and pour themselves into their studies and exams. Yet, despite the hard work and dedication, the system continues to let them down again and again.

Children have become early victims of a corrupt system that ignores merit and rewards mediocrity. Due to corruption, they are missing out on their dream schools and the opportunities that come with joining these schools, thereby changing the course of their lives forever.

As we teach children about morals and ethics in secondary schools, perhaps we need to first address the corruption and dishonesty so pervasive in our education system. We cannot be punishing children for cheating in exams while unscrupulous administrators and corrupt Kenyans connive to cheat the children out of their rightful admissions.

Before we teach our children about honesty being the best policy, we need to deal with the school principals and their deputies who take bribes from parents for Form One placements.

We cannot hold these children at a different standard while corruption, fraud and dishonesty remain rife in our secondary schools. The Education ministry, needs to weed out these characters and make it clear to children from poor backgrounds that the government is on their side.

For many students, a good education is the only way out of poverty. It is the only inheritance they will ever get from their parents. Let’s not take it away from them.