Weed out school heads destroying students’ dreams

Mugoiri Girls' High School

A mother weeps at Mugoiri Girls' High School after discovering that her daughter's place at the institution had been swapped.

Photo credit: Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

What you need to know:

  • The current Form One admission has proven to be mostly a bitter experience for many parents.
  • Some unscrupulous people are manipulating the National Educational Management Information System (Nemis) and transferring learners from their rightful schools behind their back.

Admission of children to Form One is a bittersweet experience for parents; bitter as they grudgingly let go of their children into a new world of secondary school and sweet because their children are entering an exciting and significant phase of growth and learning that opens many opportunities.

