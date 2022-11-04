Wean Kenyans off culture of handouts

Spare a thought for our poor Members of Parliament who can hardly make ends meet in these hard times.

True, they may be among the highest-paid legislators in the whole world, but judging from their lamentations, they are forced by circumstances to be the most philanthropic.

Indeed, one can tell from their endless moaning that they have for a long time being victims of a crude form of extortion by their voters who come to them for help whenever they are in need, which is way too often in their view.

One can feel for the MPs and other legislators; if they don’t accede to such enforced benevolence, they are labelled misers, a reputation which might very well cost them their seats in the next election.

Can one fault them for seeking a bigger paycheck after every five years in the form of salary and perks? I don’t sympathise with legislators on many things but the other day, I listened to a couple of them lamenting the circumstances that force them to part with their “hard-earned” money, and almost swallowed their tear-jerking spiel.

Trying to figure out what these gentlemen and ladies earn per month is a mind-numbing exercise, for the figures change with the teller of the tale – whether it is the Salaries and Remuneration Commission or the Parliamentary Service Commission – but one fact remains: these worthies make around Sh1.4 million a month in basic salary and other emoluments.

The latest computation

They dispute this figure, claiming they only earn half of it, but I will stick to the latest computation, subject to correction. The important thing is that even if they were to give away half of it to charity, they would not exactly turn into paupers. Very few people in the public service earn this kind of figure, and those who do, mainly in the private sector, are a lot more productive.

Why then are they not satisfied with whatever they get? It is true they have to support the political parties that sponsored them to Parliament through monthly subscriptions, but an average Sh20,000 per month for every MP is not much of a dent in their pockets.

In some high-end hotels (I understand), that is the price of dinner for two. What is probably more troubling is the amount of money that legislators – both MPs and MCAs – have to fork out to their constituents for every possible exigency.

Bribe voters

Why have Kenyans come to believe that they elect MPs and MCAs to cater for their every need? This culture of handouts has been nurtured over the years and has, reportedly, made the lives of our legislators a misery.

From having to bribe voters with money, alcohol, branded T-shirts and caps during the campaign periods, they are again expected to contribute towards funeral expenses, weddings, hospital bills and all manner of school fees, besides building and furnishing schools, tasks that have little to do with their core mandate, which is legislation.

Is it any wonder that some of the more honest legislators spend a great deal of time running personal businesses so that they can get enough money to look after their own families?

Is it any wonder that the more dishonest spend time chasing after tenders or devising cunning ways to pilfer bursary funds? Why should it surprise anyone that they take influencing the disbursement of the Constituency Development Fund as a matter of sheer survival?

I don’t know what can be done to wean Kenyans off the stultifying culture of dependency, but I suppose the legislators themselves will have to play that crucial role by saying NO to all sorts of opportunistic mendicancy, except, possibly, for medical emergencies.

But then one might think that this is the exact role that MPs are expected to play – legislating for universal healthcare insurance coverage so that they do not have to dip into their own pockets at every turn.

* * **

A glimmer of hope for peasant farmers has come in the form of sporadic showers this past week, but, obviously, the rain is not nearly enough to stave off the hunger that has been stalking the land.

The only thing the farmers can do now is to plant early and hope for the best, because, on the whole, the long rains have failed and nobody can tell whether these intermittent bursts will last long enough to make any difference. However, there is hope that at least the livestock will get some fodder to survive the drought.

Yet in the midst of this drought, there has, of late, been a serious glut in the supply of tomatoes and onions in the market, which is quite ironic.

Farmers who expected to reap big selling these commodities after growing them through irrigation are really smarting from the losses they have incurred as they watch the stuff rot.

At first, it was rumoured that the vegetables were being sourced from a neighbouring country and dumped here, which would be an economic crime of grievous proportions, but there is no direct evidence of such sabotage against our farmers. Can anyone unravel this puzzle?