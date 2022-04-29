We’ll be in Othaya to send a note to Moi through Kibaki

Today, we shall all gather by our television sets to watch professional mourners line up in Othaya for a plate of rice boiled in crocodile tears and watery soup prepared in false promises.

They will remind us that President Mwai Kibaki was a man ahead of his time, after calling him a coward when he was alive and blaming him for keeping the gate when his friends tried to sneak out with public money when God was thought not to be watching.

We will believe them, because the closest any ordinary Kenyan has come to seeing a President is when his dead body is lined up for public viewing. We have resigned to the fact that our views are only needed in the land of the dead and we’re powerless to stop politicians from lying to us in six months’ time, which is historic.

Mwai Kibaki wasn’t a good man. He wasn’t a bad man either. I was 20 when he took over office in 2003. It was the same year my villagers put me on a country bus to take up my place at the University of Nairobi. The Mother City was alive with optimism. Smiles were genuine, strangers received help without a second ask, and Uhuru Park was the Garden of Eden. But the devil doesn’t like seeing good things, and one day we shall go to hell to ask him why.

Children who were born in 2003 are no longer children. They know their way around the urinal at 3am, drive on the wrong side of the road, and can sing Sipangwingwi word for word.

Life during Moi's presidency

This is the lot that Kibaki gave free primary education, and while they might not have benefitted from free milk at school, they can afford to call their best friends honey, since all of us have been promised to go to heaven on judgment day.

They have no idea how life was in this country under President Moi. Moi used to beat us for walking past a police station when the Kenyan flag was being lowered. Under Moi we trembled in front of our parents, were yanked out of school to go flash the one-finger salute by the wayside, and there was only one party, and it wasn’t at a club.

When you see us lowering our voices when we spot a fly on the wall, it’s because in our time that fly was Moi, or ‘Nyayo’. He was the unforeseen guest at every meal, and the silent listener to every conversation. When the head teacher summoned you to the staffroom, the noisemakers’ list was read out during the school assembly ground and carbon-copied to Moi. You couldn’t even name your dog Moi. People feared a lot of things those days. Even shadows used to talk.

In December 2002, when Kenyans went to Uhuru Park to witness Kibaki eating the Bible, Moi was also present to remind us that we would miss his ivory rungu and free school milk. The crowd showered him with rotten eggs while telling him to go hug a cactus shrub. We’re going to Othaya today to ask Mzee Kibaki to go find Mzee Moi and report to him that we not only lack milk in schools, but even supermarket shelves have been asking whether dairy cows in Kenya have been unwell.

Those who were born in 2003 will vote in their first general election this year. We’re relying upon them to show us the good governance lessons they learnt under Kibaki, but they’ve threatened to elect young people who cry on television when they’re denied a chance to go sing in Parliament. We can’t fault them for picking up from where we left off. After all, they’re our children and the bad apple doesn’t fall far from the tree.