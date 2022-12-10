We should stop these digital bad manners

Isn't it strange that some people visit sick people in hospitals supposedly to empathise with them but take pictures of them without their permission and post them on social media? That seems like the textbook definition of invading someone's privacy.

While sick people appreciate visitors, they might hesitate to take pictures with them if they knew that those photographs would go viral on social media. Perhaps this is why some prominent people prefer to seek medical treatment abroad, away from disingenuous, picture-hungry visitors.

What are they expecting to gain in sharing pictures of sick and bedridden patients without their explicit permission? Such photos are rarely taken and posted by relatives of the sick; they are usually taken and posted by random people, sometimes politicians. It makes one wonder whether they do so to gain social media likes at the expense of the sick and vulnerable.

Visitors who are genuinely empathetic visit the sick, pray with them and offer hope, and sometimes take photos with them. However, those pictures are not for millions of people on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Unmitigated, this behaviour could worsen a difficult situation for the sick. It's bad manners.

Accident victims

In road accidents, some people are more driven to take pictures and videos than by being kind and humane. Rather than helping accident victims writhing in pain, they snap pictures and post them to social media. Some have the nerve to live stream wailing accident victims on Facebook, uncensored, second-by-second.

Would they do the same if their child, mother, or neighbour was involved in the accident? Would their instinct be to pull out their phones and take pictures or to use them to call for help? If they were involved in an accident, how would they wish to be treated?

Incessant phone calls are another common digital infraction. Calling someone repeatedly for no good reason can be rude and harassing. Or texting about the same issue constantly within a short time is aggravating. It is likely that the other person is busy in a meeting or driving or attending to a more urgent task and can't pick up calls or respond immediately.

Repetitive phone calls

It is not funny to make repetitive phone calls consisting only of harassment or making a call and going silent with the intention of intimidating. It's the same category as placing calls to people in the middle of the night, yet you can wait until the following day.

Privacy rules generally prohibit taking photos of people without their permission, especially when they need love and kindness most. Behaviours such as these are considered digital bad manners and antisocial.

As a Kenyan and African society, we can do better than that. We are innately warm, loving, and supportive. We can use smart phones for the general good of our society.