We’re barely living, don’t kill us with Covid fines

As Covid-19 cases start coming back from the dead to haunt Kenyans for laxity, the President announced new measures to minimise movement, especially to places of enjoyment.

To ensure this directive is adhered to, the President formed a Special Enforcement Unit, mostly composed of police, who are famous for running battles with hawkers and riding in rusty jalopies.

Kenyans immediately went into panic mode. The last time the police were asked to enforce Covid rules, innocent people were picked out of a ferry and beaten to a pulp; and even though the Interior Minister did apologise for the excesses of his officers, we haven’t seen the remorse in action, and it is not because of the ban on sporting activities.

The police love punishing helpless Kenyans, but coil their tails when it comes to politicians. On Wednesday, the President encouraged the public to expose politicians breaking the law without saying what will happen to the culprits.

From experience, they will probably be summoned to Parliament to audition for the Jerusalema Challenge, and their sins will be forgiven.

Political gatherings

As the politicians have fun in political gatherings and on YouTube, the Inspector General of Police has announced that motorists caught out late will have their licences withdrawn, while Kenyans not wearing masks will be fined Sh20,000 on the spot. He, however, did not say what will happen to those who won’t afford the price of freedom.

When the Covid pandemic came here, one of the most widely publicised government measures was the production of free GoK-branded masks for those who couldn’t afford them, but feared the police more than corona.

It’s about eight months since the first case of Covid-19 was reported in Kenya, but Kenyans are yet to be given a breakdown of how many GoK masks were produced, and who received and refused to wear them.

There was also a Covid kitty that was set up for vulnerable Kenyans who were on the brink of starvation. Other than a few food distribution drives at the beginning, the sessions died a Covid death. Government officials have since moved on to distributing empty wheelbarrows and the BBI Report to starving Kenyans.

We haven’t been told whether the Covid kitty is still running or it was closed. We no longer see the fund committee in the media asking for donations, neither do they publicise their progress report.

Collection targets

They must have achieved their collection targets without breaking a sweat, and gone home without showing us the money.

Kenyans who lost their jobs are still starving, many have relocated to the village to pick up their lives while others lost hope in the government and turned to well-wishers for food aid. The government sees these things but has refused to engage those affected, except when their tax money is needed to fuel guzzlers for political rallies.

Before the police slap any Kenyan with an instant fine, they should first find out whether it was out of disobedience of the law; because Kenyans are hurting and it would be recommended to approach law enforcement with humanity and compassion.

During times like this, people are on the edge, they are going to great lengths to feed their families. They are struggling not to die of Covid-19 so, at least, the police shouldn’t kill them with fines.

gabriel.oguda@gmail.com



