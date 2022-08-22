We present...Cabinet nominees

We have to hit the ground running. So many things came to a standstill during the campaign hustings, so we have a lot of catching up to do. And, of course, a monumental task of fixing the economic carnage wrought by the Uhuru Kenyatta-William Ruto administration.

But we first give the devil his due. I doubt any country with an economy of Kenya’s size has done so much in so short a time in construction and expansion of road networks, bridges, seaports, railway lines, power generation, communications technology and all the other essential bedrocks for economic take-off. Unfortunately, all the great work came at great cost. The National Treasury was decimated and the country plunged into a debt hole that will, for years, swallow most of the national revenue.

The outgoing administration also widened the economic and social inequities that go back to colonial times. A grossly unequal society, where the majority live on the margins, and a tiny elite must barricade itself behind iron bars, reinforced wall, razor wire and electric fences that just make prisoners in their own Bokassaesque mansions is a recipe for destruction.

Political reward

Those are things that must be fixed as we look into who makes it to Cabinet. We need a mix of dreamers and doers, men and women of great accomplishment in their own right but who have succeeded by doing things differently. We need revolutionaries and disrupters rather than the usual politicians and bureaucrats.

That means all those fellows waiting for political reward will have to be disappointed. Musalia Mudavadi, Hassan Joho, Kalonzo Musyoka, Peris Tobiko, Wycliffe Oparanya, Charity Ngilu, Moses Wetang’ula and all the other political merchants will surely have a role to play, but not in the Cabinet. They will make invaluable contributions to a presidential advisory council on peace and national cohesion and other assignments. When we pass the necessary laws transforming the Senate into a House of Elders, they will be first in line.

Meanwhile, we are proud and honoured to present our first Cabinet nominees:

Ory Okolloh, National Treasury: Co-founder of Ushahidi, a web tool that mapped eyewitness reports of violence during the 1997 post-election violence, and since adopted for recording disasters around the world, The activist, lawyer and blogger is the director of investments, Omidyar Networks.

Tim Kipchumba, Energy: Questworks co-founder, author, mentor and visionary entrepreneur with a passion for solar energy. Devotes time to helping start-ups with business plans and guidance on raising capital.

Ayisi Makatiani, Trade and Industry: Founder of Africa Online. Managing partner/CEO of Fanisi Capital, a venture capital fund with operations across eastern Africa.

Wanjiru Gikonyo, Devolution and Coordination of National Government: Founder and national coordinator, The Institute for Social Accountability (Tisa). Instrumental in advocating effective devolution and meaningful public participation.

Nerima Wako, Information and Communications: Executive Director, Siasa Place, a youth-led community advocacy organisation that, through outreach and social media, engages and educates youth on constitutionalism, governance and electoral processes.

Peter Njonjo, Agriculture: Co-founder/CEO, Twiga Foods. If you want to help farmers to improve produce or move maize rotting in stores across the Rift Valley to the hungry in Kitui, he is the go-to man.

Daisy Amdany, National Security: Executive director at the Community Advocacy and Awareness (Crawn) Trust and Coordinator of the National Women’s Steering Committee (NWSC). A commentator on politics, gender, governance, constitutionalism and development.

Khelef Khalifa, Justice, Law and Order: A passionate social justice activist. Director of Muslims for Human Rights (Muhuri), a non-governmental organisation that has for a long time been at the forefront in campaigns against police brutality and extra-judicial executions.

This list is, by no means, exhaustive. It’s not a Cabinet but a list of those up for consideration. In the interest of public participation and infusion of diverse thinking and ideas, all Kenyans are invited to send their nominations for the remaining dockets of Defence, Education, Foreign Affairs, Transport, Health and Sports.

Also, all nominees will be subject to vigorous public vetting. Beyond proforma interrogation by Parliament, they must all be above reproach in public and private life. All will agree to maximum transparency on their properties, investments, wealth and holdings and will agree to make wealth declaration forms and tax returns available for public scrutiny.