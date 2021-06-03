We need justice for murdered women

Jennifer Wambua

Former National Lands Commission deputy communications director Jennifer Wambua, who was found murdered and her body dumped in Kajiado County on March 12, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

Kenya’s famed misogynists are stunned. They must have choked on their keg when the frightful murderer Jane Muthoni, who hired thugs to kill her husband, Kiiru Boys High School Principal Solomon Mwangi Mwangi five years ago at Karakuta Coffee Estate in Juja, was sentenced to serve only 25 years in jail. She got 30 years but in his immutable wisdom, Mr Justice Joel Ngugi backdated the sentence to 2016.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.