We need a brave leader with a big heart

Nairobi curfew

Residents of Nairobi queue for public transport in the CBD on April 14, 2021.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • We need a leader who has clear freedom from cartels. And the biggest cartel is Kanu.
  • We need a leader with a good, confident mind, one who is at home with conceptual thinking and is not intimidated by big ideas.

A Kenyan on social media the other day was harshly critical of the Nation, accusing us of doing propaganda for a corrupt regime and darkly threatening that one day we shall be requested to account for our sins by the public and other journalists.

