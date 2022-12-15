We must plan well into the future

The agenda of the US-Africa Summit – human rights, good governance, rule of law; peace and security; prosperity “based on inclusive and sustainable growth” and food security – was weighty.

Democracy, security, development and food are important for Africa. But how many of the assembled Presidents walked away having struck deals that would change their countries and secure their freedom and survival beyond the next couple of years?

I have learnt that the market is king, production is nothing. If you have a place to sell your goods at a fair price, you will figure out how to make them.

That’s why I thought the talks around trade were perhaps the most important for us. Africa would have achieved much more if it had a clear, shared agenda. As it is, we are negotiating with the world but we don’t have a vision.

As one legend once told us, Africans talk and talk, they don’t do. They have beautiful plans that are never executed.

Kenya creates a coffee variety, Vietnam grows it and becomes the world leader. Secondly, sacrifice doesn’t come naturally to Africans. They want to benefit, personally, now. That’s why someone will steal money meant for medicine for the community.

Therefore, thirdly, Africans are not given to long-term planning, which requires sacrifice and execution over many lifetimes. It took 2,500 years to build the Great Wall of China. Planning projects that are handed down the generations should be a matter of course.

It all starts with a plan, a shared vision, a moonshot, to use an overheated word in the media world. What kind of society do you want to have in 500 years? In the South, some people have 700-year plans of African reconquest. In the Horn, an empire will rise, which might encompass parts of Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia and Djubouti. What is going to be the space for our great-great-great grandchildren in that world?

The borders of African nations are not final. They will be redrawn, as we have seen in Europe, 77 years since the end of the Second World war. The great powers of the West, with their belief in human rights and freedom, are in decline. Others are on the rise in the East which do not fundamentally share those values.

How will the freedoms of Africans be guaranteed? Is there risk of being recommodified and traded like sheep, as we once were, in, for example, a post-climate apocalyptic world? The sure way to ensure our own survival in a harsher world where the competition for resources and healthy environments will be brutal, is to build strong, free, enlightened and advanced societies in Africa.

Future alliances

First, we need to have a long-term plan that takes into consideration future alliances with countries with which we share common objectives. By 2100, half of the most populous countries in the world will be African: India will have the largest population, 1.09 billion.

Nigeria will be second, DR Congo sixth, Ethiopia eighth, Egypt ninth and Tanzania 10th. China will be third with a population half of what it has today, the US will be largely stable.

Kenya must have a plan for the country of the future, one that is integrated with Africa, wealthy, technologically and environmentally advanced. We have must have at least 200 years of going out to the world, to learn, to spread our influence, to become the best among the best.

At home, we must build a homeland for eternity where Africans can find physical, environmental and intellectual refuge in a potentially polluted and unstable world.

For the plan to be achieved, each generation must faithfully execute its part. It is idiotic in the extreme to look at history in five-year bites. How much can you see in the blink of an eye? Society must change, new institutions must arise, a new knowledge and new discipline must be learnt.

For one, there must be a civilian edifice which exercises overall direction and guarantees civil rights, we musr never become a dictatorship, military or otherwise. But there must also be the muscle – the military-intellectual and industrial complex which will have the planning and execution discipline to ensure continuity over the ages.

The American Founding Fathers had a plan about the empire they sought to build; they made plans and encoded them in laws which seen the survival of their dreams over the decades.

A capacity to win elections and suppress dissent is not a plan. A series of tactical actions must be contributing to a larger, broadly shared vision for them to fundamentally influence the course of history. I think the purpose of politics should not be the pursuit of great individual wealth and power; it should be the survival, prosperity and advancement of our kind.

Our thinking on the future should not be based on the assumption that the current geopolitical and natural world order will be stable and sustained in perpetuity and our place will be protected by the goodwill, conscience and magnanimity of the ruling powers. The planet is becoming unstable and new powers are coming.

Africa should not be negotiating small stuff with the world’s sole superpower; it should be laying the foundation for a more dominant future.