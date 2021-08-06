We must gather our wits and stop this impunity before it is too late

Kianjokoma, Embu protests

Police who were dispersing protesting residents in Kianjokoma, Embu as violence escalated on August 5, 2021 following the mysterious deaths of two brothers who had been arrested on Sunday. One person was shot dead during Thursday’s protests.

Photo credit: George Munene | Nation Media Group

By  Eric Ng'eno

Lawyer and former State House speechwriter

What you need to know:

  • For no acceptable reason whatsoever, the police in Embu have taken the lives of three people in as many days.
  • This tragedy is indicative of the many profound deficiencies of government and public administration today. 

Last Sunday, two young men, 22-year-old Benson Njiru and his brother, Emmanuel Mutura, were arrested by the police at Kianjokoma market in Embu, for being out during the night curfew. 
After a harrowing search, their bodies were found on Tuesday at the Embu General Hospital mortuary. 

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.