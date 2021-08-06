We must gather our wits and stop this impunity before it is too late

Last Sunday, two young men, 22-year-old Benson Njiru and his brother, Emmanuel Mutura, were arrested by the police at Kianjokoma market in Embu, for being out during the night curfew.

After a harrowing search, their bodies were found on Tuesday at the Embu General Hospital mortuary.

Their family was informed that the bodies were taken there by the police, who said the youths died while trying to escape lawful custody.

The insult of this reckless explanation, added to the injury of arbitrary arrest and extrajudicial murder of the promising youngsters, was too much for the people of Embu.

They commenced fiery protests to demonstrate their indignation, and were countered by heavily armed police.

One protester was fatally shot by the police. For no acceptable reason whatsoever, the police in Embu have taken the lives of three people in as many days.

This tragedy is indicative of the many profound deficiencies of government and public administration today.

The Kenyan state, red in tooth and claw, decimates its citizens continuously with a predatory appetite, as though it relies on dead citizens for its sustenance.

National self-sabotage

It really is unacceptable, yet the state seems utterly unable to stop itself. This is the worst possible time to be afflicted by a security apparatus that is neither able to control its impulses nor to provide security for Kenyans and their property.

This week we also witnessed an emboldened security sector pronouncing itself on political and electoral matters with a confidence bordering on effrontery.

Simultaneously, elite bureaucrats threw all caution to the wind to revel in a nauseating orgy of national self-sabotage.

Deputy President William Ruto was detained at an airport, before being barred altogether from travelling to Uganda.

The reasons offered for this temerity bristled with gleeful insolence. At first, it was claimed the DP did not obtain approval to travel from his boss.

When it was pointed out that this has not been necessary in the past, the reason changed to an allegation that a terrorist was part of the DP’s delegation.

There is a rage so fiery and visceral in certain quarters of the government against the Deputy President.

Self-serving claims

The temptation to have a go at the DP overrides certain bureaucrats’ capacity for reflection and measured response, often leading to profound embarrassment.

Kenya goes to considerable trouble to advertise itself as a compelling investment destination, a competitive economy, a stable and effective state anchored on democracy and the rule of law.

At the core of various self-serving claims is the implicit proposition that the state acts rationally, consistently and impartially in all cases, guided by nothing but the law.

All persons, regardless of status, are equal before the law and may expect no special treatment before national institutions, for better or worse.

This is what, for example, an investor expects; that any contract will be enforced efficiently, and that disputes will be resolved through a framework that is fair, reasonable and effective.

To signal to the world that the Deputy President is being humiliated just to indulge bureaucrats’ proclivity for petty tyranny is reckless indeed.

Attempting to aggravate a friendly neighbouring state in the process – by implying that travelling there is somehow unbecoming – is beyond the pale.

To further casually resort to the t word in relation to a regional and international air travel hub betrays an astonishing lack of self-control for senior managers of a frontline state in the global effort to combat terrorism.

Arbitrary violence

This tendency to want to risk it all in pursuit of meaningless momentary gratification; this horrifying moral incontinence, is characteristic of certain men in terrifying proximity to fateful levers of state power.

These men have presided over the voracious hollowing-out of the state to a point where Kenya is unable to meet the minimum standard of the form.

Nowadays, ministerial discretion can and does override judicial sanction when it comes to enforcing court decrees and orders.

It is customary for the apparatus of state to wage arbitrary violence on vulnerable citizens through wanton destruction of homes, chattels and merchandise, besides brutal infliction of personal injury.

Moreover, an anti-corruption policy that is indulgent with certain suspects, yet vicious to others is arguably as depraved as the corruption it purports to combat.

This staggering instability occurs while the police are increasingly at odds with citizens. At the same time, our defence forces are evolving into public administrative and commercial conglomerates when learning has been abandoned in parts of the country owing to the ravages of unrelenting insecurity.

If the Kenyan state has not altogether collapsed, it is clearly not for want of trying. We are beside ourselves with impunity, and we need to gather our wits before it is too late.