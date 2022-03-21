We must ask why Ruto and Raila are united in support of criminals

A considerable period has passed since that horrendous incident when boda boda operators molested a woman motorist in broad daylight.

The police might want to take credit for the fact that one of the main suspects was arrested, after a long manhunt once a video of the incident went viral on social media, and is finally facing the long arm of the law alongside others netted in the ensuing crackdown.

The fact, however, is that the crackdown on lawless motorcycle taxi operators was abandoned as soon as it began. The authorities suspended enforcement of the law the moment the main protagonists ahead of the 2022 General Election, Deputy President William Ruto and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, weighed in on the side of boda boda operators.

Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga will both want you to believe that they were in support of the small man, of the informal sector players who have become a vital cog in Kenya’s transport infrastructure. Even President Uhuru Kenyatta, who is backing the presidential bid of Opposition leader Odinga, felt constrained to issue a craven retreat after initially ordering the crackdown.

Total and abject surrender

The fact, however, is that Kenya’s principal political leaders were not standing up for the informal sector but indicating total and abject surrender to lawlessness, impunity and criminal cartels. In an election year, it is evident that neither of them has the cojones to hold the bull by the horns when it comes to tackling a sector that has become redoubt for criminal elements.

Don’t get me wrong: Not all boda boda operators are bad. Alongside the matatu, boda boda has become a critical cog in Kenya’s public transport sector. It cannot be banned or wished away. It is here to stay. However, no self-respecting city can allow itself to be held hostage by rogue and unregulated public transport operators.

The boda boda and the matatu, in any case, is not unique to Kenya. Virtually all African cities have their variants of both motorcycle and minibus transport providers. The difference is that, in much ‘lesser’ capitals like Dar es Salaam, Kigali and Ouagadougou, sanity prevails.

Our own attempts at enforcing regulations in the sector have been abject failures. More than two years have passed since Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and his Transport colleague James Macharia appointed a task force to streamline boda boda operations and the public transport sector in general.

Not the first time

That, by the way, was not the first time the government had appointed such a team in recognition of the fact that the public transport sector had been overrun by criminal cartels. Reams and reams of policy proposals have been produced on how to restore order and sanity in public transport but they have been allowed to gather dust as the sector spirals dangerously into control of organised crime.

The recent incident on Professor Wangari Maathai Road provided the perfect opportunity for the government to ride on the wave of public anger and take decisive action to regulate the sub-sector. But political pressure in an election year dictated otherwise. Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga came out united in support of lawlessness, and the authorities beat a hasty retreat.

The message now is that if boda boda operators are allowed to operate outside the law for political expediency, narcotic drug peddlers, murderers, bandits, rapists, burglars, muggers and other criminal elements will claim similar privileges.

Ask a simple question

This is the time for all of us to ask a simple question to those seeking a mandate to govern our county for the next five years: Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga, do you stand for law and order or for organised crime?

We can determine today that we will only give our vote to the candidate who will provide a good answer, particularly in regard to public transport. If Dr Ruto and Mr Odinga are united in captivity to rogue transport operators, then we can look further afield to the candidate who promises order and sanity in that sector.

It shouldn’t be rocket science. All it will take is for the good men and women in urban transport to be supported so that all the rest follow suit.