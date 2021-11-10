We’ll miss Ethiopia but show goes on

Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed speaks during the launch of his green legacy initiative, the nationwide environmental campaign to plant billions of trees, at a hall of Prime Minister’s office temporarily transformed into a green garden in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on May 18, 2021.

Photo credit: File | AFP
Charles Onyango-Obbo

By  Charles Onyango-Obbo

Journalist, writer and curator of the Wall of Great Africans

What you need to know:

  • The Tigray war could have consequences for one of the world’s most ambitious tree-planting efforts.
  • The conflict in Ethiopia comes at a time when the soldiers in Sudan just staged another coup.

As the UN Climate Change Conference (COP26) got underway in Glasgow, UK, the Tigray war in Ethiopia ended its first year and dramatically entered the second as rebels made attacks that posed a likely threat to the capital Addis Ababa.

