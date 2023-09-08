We have since given hustlers back the freedom to interact with Mother Nature by lifting logging ban

We thank Africa Climate Summit 2023 delegates for joining hustlers in waiting for promises that will mature in six months’ time.

The hustler government wishes to extend its highest appreciation to all ACS 2023 delegates who gave President William Ruto the distinct honour of speaking on behalf of all victims of climate change who suffer in silence, African leaders who couldn’t risk flying out of their countries, and Peter Salasya.

Indeed, when Nairobi put its hand up to host this continental roundtable on climate change, many did not give our God-chosen president a chance at success, despite having a PhD in praying for rains. After a stellar week of wowing the world with his God-given brilliance, the president left his doubters with only three options – going green, nursing blues or seeing red.

We wish to report that there is more to where those electric buses that you rode in came from. Unlike other African countries who still pollute the environment with rusty jalopies emitting dirty air on their potholed roads, we in Kenya only see smoking vehicles on documentaries about poverty, and we cannot help but empathise with those living in third world countries who still experience power blackouts for 12 hours as they wait to charge their electric cars to work.

Since the advent of the new hustler regime, Kenyans who support the government’s green energy agenda have not only begun parking their mobile pollutants at home and walking to work, but also abandoning the use of kerosene in their kitchens and returning to the forests to take care of Mother Nature as instructed of them in the Bible.

While our competitors who do not believe in God have attributed these green energy changes in our lifestyle to the rising cost of fuel occasioned by the Finance Act 2023, we wish to assure everyone who made it to Nairobi that they should believe what they saw with their own eyes rather than listen to the enemies of progress who are sponsored by the devil to campaign against those who were elected by God to return Kenya back to their knees in prayer.

Indeed, when Kenya launched its campaign to be the trendsetter in climate change in Africa, we learnt from the Bible and began the charity from home, relieving Kenyans from the burden of crowding in rickety passenger service vehicles while inhaling toxic fumes leading to increased medical cases of upper respiratory tract infections (URTIs) mostly in major towns.

Through our Finance Act 2023, we have saved a majority of Kenyan hustlers the time they used to spend going to the hospital for URTIs check-ups and other non-communicable diseases occasioned by lack of physical activity sitting idle in traffic and destroying their eyesight on the phone and heightening anxiety disorders.

We wish to inform all delegates who made it to Nairobi this week that the hustler government’s commitment to adopting a sustainable green energy policy did not end with restoring the health of our hustlers back to that of their ancestors.

The small yellow electric car that our beloved president pulled up in at the conference venue during the entire duration of the conference is exactly how serious we are on this issue. While some of your presidents cannot dare fit into those ladybird-size automobiles for fear of giving their opponents other ideas, our president has ensured he’s not only physically fit, but also, that his motorcade doesn’t reflect that of African dictators who are so insecure in their jobs that they move around in armoured cars surrounded by a platoon of commando units.

Our president is not only humble that he drives around in a car that we only see in cartoons, but he also isn’t insecure, and that is why unlike other African strongmen who cannot withstand dissent, our president has no business buying members of the opposition and congratulating the police doing the Lord’s work of marking the heaven’s register.

Since the hustler government assumed office exactly one year ago, our electricity bills have become the cheapest in the world. Just this week, the Kenya Power CEO confirmed that Kenyans can now boil crocodile skin using electricity tokens that costs only Sh20.

Before you listen to Kenyans accusing him of lying through his nose, just remember he holds a PhD in Engineering while those criticising him only went to the school of witchcraft, at the very best. We leave it to you to decide which science – between the two – is the most sought after by a majority of Kenyans looking to earn a promotion at the workplace and reigniting the spark that died in their bedrooms before Jesus was born.

The hustler government has also embarked on a massive 15 billion tree planting campaign to increase our forest cover to the recommended gold standard of 10 percent. Our climate change experts have advised us that to achieve this milestone, we must continue lifting the ban on logging that was placed by children of dynasty who do not recognise the power of prayer in nurturing tree seedlings that we abandoned after recording the promotional video for the summit that just ended.

When we came into power one year ago, we found a moratorium restricting hustlers from going into our forests to extract wood fuel and harvest naturally occurring honey to mix with their milk, in order to have a taste of what awaits them in heaven when we’ll be done taxing them to death here on Earth.

We have since lifted all those retrogressive caveats and given hustlers back the freedom to interact with Mother Nature as commanded of all descendants of Adam and Eve in the Book of Genesis.

Going forward, the hustler government intends to sign a bilateral climate change deal with all State House intercessors to begin offering prayers geared towards driving away the spirit of jealously that made children of dynasty imagine they’re the only ones who were born to get rich through the exploitation of our God-given natural resources.

As you settle back home after being taught how to run a country by the grace of God, we wish to thank all Africa Climate Summit 2023 delegates for pumping their per-diems into our Treasury that we found filled with air when we took over. We promise to transfer the tourism windfall into constructive uses – like buying state-of-the-art passport printers that break down at the sight of large crowds, and creating new offices for spouses of those whose offices aren’t in the Constitution.