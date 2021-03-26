We had whole year to slow down Covid; see our lives!

Covid-19 vaccine Uhuru Kenyatta

President Uhuru Kenyatta takes the Covid-19 vaccine at State House, Nairobi, on March 26, 2021.

Photo credit: PSCU

By  Gabriel Oguda

Writer of topical issues

This week marks one year since Covid-19 landed on our shores.  And from the way things are going, you can tell we have been a good host to the virus and it couldn’t have chosen a better country to visit at a time when others were imposing travel restrictions and beating it on sight.

