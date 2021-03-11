We engage contributors only when we consider it is necessary to do so

Opiyo Oduwo of Kisumu wants the Nation to notify people when their letters are published. “People are certainly interested in reading their letters and sharing the same with others. This is real motivation for them to continue writing more letters,” he says.

I forwarded Mr Oduwo’s request to Opinion Editor Mwiti Marete. He responded: “It is not easy to engage every contributor. Yes, we do engage contributors of Letters to the Editor, but only when it is necessary to do so — for instance, when seeking clarification for a statement in the letter. We do it for most opinion articles though — even if it’s to acknowledge receipt of their article or notify them when it will be published.

“I believe most (if not all) content published by NMG platforms nowadays is posted online. I would advise Mr Oduwo to set up an alert online (particularly on Google) with their byline (writer’s name) as the keyword, so as to receive notification to their specified email address whenever their name is mentioned on the internet.

“That has worked for me, just as it has for other writers whose works were posted online. That way, one would normally not miss out on the publication of their content on any online platform.”

Unsolicited articles

Mr Marete has always been responsive to queries. That aside, the Nation has come a long way from the days when editors did not feel obligated to respond to queries from readers and contributors, especially when they ask bothersome questions or send unsolicited articles.

But that newsroom culture is disappearing as journalists and editors realise that readers are their employers and deserve to be treated with respect.

Today, if you send an email to the Nation, you will at least get this message: “Thank you for contacting Nation Media Group. Your email has been received.” You might also get this: “This message wasn’t delivered to anyone because it’s too large. The limit is 20 MB. This message is 21 MB.”

Never mind that the messages are automated. In the past, you would be lucky to receive any response at all if you’re an ordinary reader.

Two years ago, I discussed this problem in “Calling back and responding to messages isn’t what we do best”, published in the Daily Nation on April 11, 2019. I pointed out that it is irritating, discourteous and bad manners not to respond to readers’ questions.

Readers assume news organisations will acknowledge or respond to queries. Where this is not possible due to the high volumes of queries, reputable news organisations provide for an automated reply or make it clear in a publicly available editorial charter what they will not respond to.

Many news organisations have such policy guidelines for responding to readers’ queries. For example, they may tell you that if you do not hear from them in seven days you can assume they are not going to publish your article, or they will inform you within three days if they are going to publish your letter. Readers then know what to expect and when.

NMG does not have such a readers charter. Readers ask about everything that concerns them — for example, why the editor allows Farmer’s Choice to run an advertisement in the Leisure page of the Daily Nation showing a smiling woman licking a sausage, or why the editor has not published “my story so as to help me to get the people who damaged my property and are threatening my life arrested and be prosecuted”.

A charter would help to reduce the number of unnecessary, unwelcome, undesirable or even unanswerable questions.