We engage contributors only when we consider it is necessary to do so

Nation readers

Ruth Namalwa, Rita Bosibori and James Muiga read the ‘Daily Nation’ at the My Network Higher Education and Career fair at KICC on January 17, last year. ‘Nation’ editors are responsive to readers’ queries.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • Readers assume news organisations will acknowledge or respond to queries.

Opiyo Oduwo of Kisumu wants the Nation to notify people when their letters are published. “People are certainly interested in reading their letters and sharing the same with others. This is real motivation for them to continue writing more letters,” he says.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.