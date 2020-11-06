We don’t trust State officials but let’s not die due to this mistrust

Once upon a time, Kenyans used to ask each other if they knew somebody who knew somebody, who knew somebody who had Corona. We made memes, songs and jokes out of it.

The disease seemed foreign, mysterious and one that was mostly in the cities. But we no longer make fun of Covid-19. Not only are the numbers peaking again, but almost every village has buried someone who died of the coronavirus.

However, if you venture outside the major towns, you will find social gatherings where people do not adhere to social distance rules, don’t wear masks, and those with them don’t wear them properly. It is this laxity that is causing Kenyans to contract the disease, despite the government's pleas to Kenyans to adhere to health guidelines.

But can one blame Kenyans for their mistrust of anything the government says? This is the same government that misappropriated funds meant to strengthen our health systems.

Social gatherings

This is the same government that had people shot or clobbered to death by police officers while enforcing the curfews. This government is made up of politicians who attend social gatherings that do not adhere to their own rules.

It is, thus, upon us to choose whether to disregard an entity that steals from us and die or adhere to the rules and live. I would want to believe that we all want to live to see a Kenya that has its thieves and murderers in jail rather than on TV screens telling us what to do. But the only way we will live to see that day is if we take this pandemic seriously.

With pandemics, such as the Spanish flu of 1918, it is the second wave that kills more people. We should be keen not to repeat history, because this is a-life -and-death situation.

mmercymwende@gmail.com