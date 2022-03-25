We care about insecurity in Laikipia, Isiolo, Baringo and Samburu

This paper carried a poignant header yesterday (‘Do they even care?’ ) pointing an accusing finger at politicians and bureaucrats who seem immune to the suffering caused by drought and banditry in Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu, Isiolo and counties further north.

Whenever these problems recur, most commentators offer quick-fix solutions and blame politicians and bureaucrats for not building more schools, for political incitement and refusal to invest in soft security. Yet there is more than meets the eye.

Insecurity in the Amaya Triangle (Baringo, Laikipia, Samburu and Isiolo) is cyclical. It is usually worsened by drought and politics. Drought triggers large-scale livestock movement to the south. From Tiaty and further north, the cattle move to Baringo South and towards Nakuru. From Samburu and Isiolo cattle move towards the Aberdares and Mt Kenya, which are wetter.

So severe is the drought this time that cattle from Samburu are in Embu. The herders are armed with illegally held guns and there are police reservists among them.

Countless police operations have been conducted in Baragoi, Kapedo, Mukutani, Ol Donyiro, Laikipia Nature Conservancy, Ol Moran, Muchongoi and so on over the past decade. More than 73 police officers have lost their lives in the four counties since 2012. The civilian death toll has been higher – 291 in Laikipia alone since 1998.

But to answer the header – yes we do care. And we need a new, long-term strategy.

Livelihood options

First, we must significantly change educational outcomes to give citizens more livelihood options. The 2019 population census found 75 per cent of all persons aged three and above in Tiaty constituency have NEVER been to an institution of learning. Laikipia North is only marginally better at 49 per cent. Isiolo is at 47 per cent and Samburu is at 56 per cent.

Second, all the abandoned dusty hamlets and trading centres such as Tangulbei, Churo, Suguta Marmar, Ewaso and Oldonyiro must be bolstered with innovative incentives so that they can attract trade and create jobs.

Third, we must help the youth in these areas to acquire skills other than herding. For instance, 42 per cent of 14-17-year-olds, and 52 per cent of the 18-22-year-olds in Samburu have never been to an institution of learning , vastly narrowing what they can do in life.

Fourth, governments must make selected investments to create alternative livelihoods and improve the market and trading centres. Opportunities abound in the livestock value chain, from veterinary services and products, to meat as well as hides and skins processing, to production of leather products.

Finally, civic empowerment, governance and political accountability must be enhanced through systematic change management processes, to change mindsets and win hearts.

The four counties, jointly with the National Cohesion and Integration Commission have proposed a Sh6 billion, three-year conditional grant to make these critical investments. It is time for the national government to step up! Yes, we do care!