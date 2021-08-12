We are whom we vote into office

Voters

Voters queue to cast their votes at Muchatha Primary School polling centre during the Kiambaa Parliamentary by-election on July 15,2021.

Photo credit: Evans Habil | Nation Media Group

By  Mutuma Mathiu

Editorial Director

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • What is the responsibility of the ordinary man for the problems in our country?
  • How have we contributed? What is the trouble with the average Kenyan?

A man of knowledge — an avid reader who has sold me books for many years — called me yesterday with a somewhat unique request. He said that we have blamed leaders, the elite and other big people for the problems that our society confronts.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.