War over Taiwan would be silly

Either the Cold War is back in full force, or some people are intent on engaging in dangerous mind games in which differences in ideology play second fiddle to geopolitical containment. The imbroglio between China and the United States over Taiwan in which the US looked like the aggressor is one that could escalate unless there is a deliberate effort to defuse it. It is not clear why Speaker Nancy Pelosi sought to poke China in the eye, unless it was meant to reassure her country’s allies that the US could be relied upon in times of trouble.

In her own words, the August 2 visit was supposed to show that the United States stands in solidarity with democracies against autocracies, a rather unconvincing argument for African nationalists who have seen the US and former colonial powers support bloodthirsty tyrants for decades so long as doing so serves their interests. In that sense alone, Mrs Pelosi’s argument does not hold water at all. However, her action seems to have been prompted by other considerations.

Economic sanctions

Apparently, the administration she serves seems to have been caught napping by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, which has had far-reaching ramifications, and which the US could not pre-empt either diplomatically or militarily. All it could do was to impose economic sanctions and send military equipment through proxies. By the way, it is illustrative that China was one of the few countries that actually supported Russia in that increasingly costly military misadventure.

If the intention of the American delegates’ foray into Taiwan was to rattle the Chinese, then it succeeded brilliantly. China immediately launched what amounted to a muscle-flexing military exercise with the clear intention of announcing that it could invade and subdue Taiwan any time it wished, and there was little the US or the rest of the world could do about it short of starting World War III, which, of course, would be the “war to end all wars”, as the doomsday conspiracy theorists would have us believe.

However, judging from the effect the war in Ukraine has had on the economies of vulnerable African countries, a war over Taiwan would be utterly devastating. There is no way one can argue that China will never “repossess” those islands that make up Taiwan, especially as most of the rest of the world agrees with the One-China policy. Indeed, very few countries, 13 in total, recognise Taiwan as a sovereign country and it is only a matter of time before the territory becomes mainland China’s fifth – most likely wealthiest – province, whether the West likes it or not.

Over-the-top reaction

It would be a mistake to regard China’s over-the-top reaction as empty sabre-rattling. Launching all those missiles flying across Taiwan and simulating a blockade was supposed to convey an important message – that China is now a military and economic superpower and it can no longer be taken for granted by the West. The other actions it took on trade to punish Taiwan for so happily welcoming the American delegations were also a pointer to the devastation that would occur to the world economy should a mindless war break out.

After all, the Taiwan Strait is said to be a vital shipping lane and any disruption would be catastrophic for the rest of Asia. And despite the overt jingoism, it is not likely that Americans are really ready to lose lives defending a waterway that has no immediate concern to them.

In this day and age, it is no longer fashionable to wage wars with the sole aim of countering the growing influence of an ideological foe for that reason alone, and therefore this business of democracy versus autocracy does not make sense any longer. After all the Communist regimes seem to be going capitalist with a relish, while the cut-throat capitalists are becoming socialists in all but name.

Diplomatic relations

Incidentally, for whatever it is worth, Kenya’s trade with Taiwan is negligible. In fact, the two countries do not even have diplomatic relations and cannot be said to be friendly as was attested to back in 2016 when 45 Taiwanese were deported for suspected cybercrime, not to Taipei, but to mainland China, and it was rumoured that China had piled pressure on the authorities to do just that.

This ugly spat indicated clearly that since we hardly export or import anything from Taiwan, it is quite logical to side with China in any confrontation since we have strong, albeit lopsided, trade relations with the giant. Also, as it happens, we owe that country a tidy sum and would not be foolish enough to buck it now.

Incidentally, it is no longer a secret that a second scramble for Africa is in the offing between the East and the West. Indeed, we in Africa seem to have gone full circle to those days in the 1960s when our politicians fought each other on behalf of the super-powers. As happened in the past, we will end up destroying one another as our “development partners” take off with the loot. This has been happening in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) for the longest time.