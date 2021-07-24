Want to make bigger impact? Cut the clutter in your presentations

Presentation

If you are presenting a slide deck, reduce it to a third of what you planned.

Photo credit: Pool

By  Sunny Bindra

A management consultant, writer and teacher based in Nairobi.

What you need to know:

  • If you want to make a real difference, do less. 
  • Before you write that big speech, ask yourself: what do you want to happen? 

Less is more, good people. Less is more. If you’re about to give a long speech, cut it in half. If you are presenting a slide deck, reduce it to a third of what you planned. And cut away all the superfluous text on every slide as well.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.