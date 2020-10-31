Walking social media tightrope in politics

America goes to the polls this Tuesday to elect their President. The candidates are banking heavily on the charm of social media to sway voters to their side.

As powerful as it is in animating the public, many people worry that, just as in 2016's election, social media and other online tools could be used to tilt or taint the election.

All over the world, social media has become the holy grail for news and networking. Americans patronise it in their millions: close to 70 per cent of American adults are on Facebook, and millions tweet and watch TikTok. With such a huge captive online audience, influencing public opinion has been made easier.

For example, in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election, foreign agents published more than 131,000 tweets and uploaded over 1,100 videos to YouTube. In the same election, 126 million American Facebook users were targeted with Russians-created content — an act that amounts to foreign interference in a country's democratic process.

Video streaming

The coming of TikTok — a magnet video streaming app patronised by young people — creates a larger avenue to reach wider audiences. TikTok videos with the hashtag #Trump2020, for example, have been viewed 10.3 billion times by September 2020, according to some reports.

To avoid the 2016 election fallout in which tech giants were accused of not doing enough to insulate their platforms from infiltration by foreign agents, both Twitter and Facebook now flag disinformation posts from public figures.

To limit voter intimidation, Facebook has gone a notch higher by banning all new political advertisements a week before the election. Posts laced with militarised language, such as "army" or "battle," have been pruned from the platform. Likewise, TikTok has also barred all political ads and manipulated videos with political undertones.

YouTube culls content that misleads people about voting or is doctored to deceive viewers.

Freedom of speech

These seemingly good-intentioned measures have rubbed many the wrong way, including President Trump and a swathe of his supporters. They see it as censorship and an affront to freedom of speech, which is guaranteed in the American constitution.

The task of policing content while avoiding the appearance of bias is a narrow needle to thread for these social media giants. They have become political punching bags for politicians from both sides of the aisle when their actions do not seem favourable.

America has a strong financial muscle, technical might, and robust democratic structures ready to thwart undue influence on their elections, yet they find policing the social media a daunting task.

Social media is the ogre used to challenge democratic processes that have taken countries ages to build. The challenges faced by the US are a bellwether of what awaits other countries' elections, especially the fragile democracies.

With sophisticated and ubiquitous social media, less rich countries should gird their democratic processes anticipating rocky times ahead.

