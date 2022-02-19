Voters must hold aspirants to account on poll promises

There is, as expected, a lot of campaign material everywhere in an election year. From candidate-specific material outlining why a contestant should be chosen over all others, to material relating to the target electoral unit and the seat they are planning to contest.

There is also party-related material, which speaks to the ideals of a political party or political alliance. The latter mainly discusses wider national issues and strategies.

These can be overwhelming to the public, especially if they are crafted as if they relate to a popularity contest or a competition in showmanship.

Candidates are also fighting to leave a lasting impression on the voters’ minds by presenting themselves as charming or entertaining. Controversies are sometimes deliberately created to generate both online and offline traffic.

Add to this campaign spectacle shiny campaign promises, which are so many and, therefore, easy to lose track of. These promises are tailored to directly touch on people’s lives well beyond the polls, which is why voters take them seriously.

Sadly, though, these promises do not last. Virtually every Kenyan recalls ambitious promises by candidates and parties that faded to dust upon encountering the realities of state bureaucracy, recalibrated priorities and numerous other events.

Practicable ways

As such, campaign promises that are not backed by practicable ways of actualising them should not be taken seriously by the electorate. This brings to the fore the principle of campaign accountability. A candidate should, at the very least, detail the steps they propose to take to fulfil each promise they make.

If a candidate is promising to provide water, for instance, they should recognise that not only might other people have promised to provide the commodity before and failed, the residents might also have tried on their own and failed. The candidate should, therefore, detail how and why they think they will succeed where those who came before them did not.

They should also come up with a feedback mechanism that makes them accessible to the electorate after they assume office, complete with a follow-up channel to help their constituents monitor the progress of promised projects. There should also be rigorous citizen participation in identifying the projects.

Campaign promises should also be in line with the voters’ needs. Many Kenyans operate households and businesses. Even learners of voting age run their study timetables. They know what is working and what needs to be fixed.

These stakeholders have a much deeper understanding of project success and failure than they are given credit for, and should therefore be given much more information on how campaign promises will be actualised. This should happen right at the campaign stage so that citizens become active democratic participants in development before, during and after the elections.