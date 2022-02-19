Voters must hold aspirants to account on poll promises

Voter registration

A member of the public registers as voter using a biometric kit as others wait, during the Continuous Voters Registration by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, at Eldoret Huduma Kenya precincts in Uasin Gishu County on November 01, 2021.

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group

By  Scheaffer Okore

Policy analyst

What you need to know:

  • Candidates are fighting to leave a lasting impression on the voters’ minds by presenting themselves as charming or entertaining.
  • These promises are tailored to directly touch on people’s lives well beyond the polls, which is why voters take them seriously. 

There is, as expected, a lot of campaign material everywhere in an election year. From candidate-specific material outlining why a contestant should be chosen over all others, to material relating to the target electoral unit and the seat they are planning to contest.

