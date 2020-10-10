Virtual meetings: Here is how to engage

With international travel paralysed by the pandemic, many of the in-person conferences went virtual. Many people embrace virtual conventions because they remove the travel and accommodation costs, time constraints, and visa restrictions.

Just like in-person conferences, virtual conferences offer a combination of keynote speakers, discussion panels, educational sessions and hands-on workshops.

New ideas

Virtual forums also provide a field for mining new ideas, networking, and getting a sense of the direction an industry is going.

Compared to country conferences, international forums offer bigger benefits because they bring together people with diverse experiences and backgrounds, thereby creating a melting pot of ideas.

Such meetings, however, are often held in rich countries, making it nearly impossible for those in less-richer nations to attend. Virtual forums, on the other hand, dissolve the geographical barriers so that more people can participate.

Many of the virtual conferences are often free-of-charge. Some charge a registration fee that is often subsidised for participants from low-and middle-income countries.

Interactive features

But there is one drawback to streaming virtual forums. Staying engaged and networking can be challenging needle to thread— and some sessions can be ponderous.

Some conferencing platforms have interactive features, like “raising your hand,” chat, question-and-answer sessions, and in-session polls. To stay engaged, take advantage of these features to interact with hosts and other attendees.

Interaction makes the session better for everyone. The conference hosts and speakers appreciate it because it provides feedback on how the audience receives the message. Such moments also keep sessions interesting. As a participant, ask thoughtful questions or share insightful responses to hosts’ questions.

The questions you ask and the ideas you share in a conference can make perfect fodder for conversations later. After the conference, you can write to the speakers and offer your perceptions about the sessions you attended. You can also follow up with questions.

Tweeting about your takeaways and insightful comments from a session creates additional avenues to widen your web of online connections with like-minded people.

If there are people you would like to keep connected, look them up and connect on Twitter, LinkedIn, and other social media. Start a Twitter conversation by mentioning the session you were both in and the points that hit home with you.

Rope in Twitter handles of people you would like informed about your tweets and throw in the conference hashtags. By so doing, you are laying the groundwork for professional relationships.

Here is my point: Covid-19 has raised the spectre of virtual conferences and offered opportunities that many would have only dreamt of. Take their full advantage: Commit time to attend, participate in discussions, and actively connect with other attendees. As they say, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade.

samwambugu@gmail.com @Samwambugu2