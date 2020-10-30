VIP culture, privileged impunity point the road to national failure

One late evening, I stopped to buy the following day’s paper from a vendor I had known for a long time. As I bid him good night, he asked me to stay put for a moment.

That is when I noticed what was going on around me. There was a siren, and motorists were being hassled out of the way at a roundabout by menacing fellows gesticulating with walkie-talkies out of the open windows of a station wagon.

Another car mounted with stroboscopic lamps, and apparently also the source of the irritating whine of the siren, wove a most elaborate path along various streets and avenues. Its fascinatingly convoluted course had neither rhyme nor reason, for it scooted down one-way streets in the opposite direction, negotiated a junction the wrong way and mainly kept to the right lane of the road. \

As I wondered what security operation was underway, a most impressive convoy of cars swept speedily past, in the wake of their noisy cousin.

By this time, I was hesitant to move, and awaited my cue from the newspaper vendor. When he finally pronounced the all-clear, I asked him what that was all about. “PS anaenda nyumbani”. From the way he said it, one would have thought there is only one principal secretary in the Republic of Kenya.

That was just another instance where the awesome power of the state redounds upon a single individual, elevating him above everyone else in the scheme of citizen access to public services. It was a moment of official VIP culture in its naked immensity and violent exclusivity. Such spectacular sordidness is so routine on our roads as to be unremarkable.

Formally, Kenya is an egalitarian meritocracy. By this I mean that we are deemed equal, with priority being assigned only on the basis of rationally determined degrees of “deservingness”.

This translates to open competition and waiting in line as the principal criteria of dispensing all public services. Special considerations are only made to compensate vulnerabilities whose mitigation is a matter of justice.

The only exception to the rule attaches to very few high offices whose reach and constitutional implications are immense.

The security and comfort of the head of state, for example, cannot be delinked from the idea of national stability, the proper constitution of the state and the smooth running of government.

Our relationship with rules matters. Every derogation from the norms we live by entails a degree of actual or potential impunity. In turn, how we treat impunity has tremendous implications for the sustainability of voluntary obedience and, therefore, credibility, efficacy and durability of our institutions.

The outrage over so-called senior government officials engaging in highly anti-social conduct in the name of VIP culture is therefore justified. Hardworking and law-abiding people should not be delayed and sometimes subjected to life-threatening inconvenience just because a bureaucrat is late for an appointment, or because a politician is in a hurry.

Indeed, holders of high office are expected to be as flawless exemplars of our national values and principles of governance as can be mustered.

Jumping queues, driving along the wrong lanes and violently asserting preferential claims at the expense of fellow citizens is actually antithetical to their raisons d’etre.

Such delinquent behaviour transmits the unwholesome signal that rules are for fools courting failure and disenfranchisement, and that shortcuts and impunity indicate smarts, power and prestige.

Second, privileged impunity creates parallel communities in the same society: One where Big Men get the best simply by expressing their wish, while the majority experience scarcity, abuse, long queues and dim prospects. This duality expresses itself across the board, from access to justice in the courts, citizen services from the bureaucracy, employment and public contracts, public goods like peace and security, health, education and even use of roads as well as amenities like water and electricity.

Inevitably, the imperatives of VIP culture skew the public sector, making VIPs the exclusive focus of service provision. As a result the public interest in equality and equal access is displaced by dignified impunity, exacerbating inequality by creating a huge disenfranchised majority.

Equally alarming is the fact that VIP culture creates a stupefying incentive framework by insulating an inward-looking, self-serving public sector from the real conditions and aspirations of the society they are supposed to serve. Thus, they are absorbed by full-time, all-consuming pursuit of permanent membership of the magic circle of VIP heaven.

Outside this circle equally great effort is expended to escape the precarious, impecunious, abject and intolerable straits of the great unwashed. Naturally, this calls for the craven propitiation of the stewards of the power structure.

Metaphorically speaking, continuous application of felicitous lips upon the pampered rumps of select potentates is a favoured strategy in this regard.

Whatever the case, VIP culture, which is basically privileged impunity, is the proud advertisement of a problematic relationship with rules, ethics and basic decency. And it leads to harrowing perverse consequences, and points the way to national failure.

@EricNgeno



