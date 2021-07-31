Violence abroad is reflected on the streets of London

It’s the oldest race hatred of them all, the one which never seems to go away – anti-Semitism.

A Jewish man named Yosef was on a bus travelling along Oxford Street in London late one night last month when another passenger started calling him “a f…ing Jewish dude” and tried to punch him. He managed to calm his aggressor down.

Less than an hour later, on the escalator at Oxford Circus Underground station, Yosef faced a torrent of abuse from another man, who chanted “Hate you Jew”.

Yosef was probably targeted twice in an hour because he was wearing the traditional embroidered skullcap of Judaism and looked clearly Jewish.

The attacks came in the wake of a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in Britain following the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in May — a pattern of reaction which now seems clearly established.

The May incidents included an assault by two men with a brick on a rabbi in Chigwell, Essex, and a man using a megaphone to shout abuse from a convoy of cars with Palestinian flags travelling through the Jewish area of St John’s Wood in north London.

A Jewish charity, Community Security Trust, recorded 460 anti-Semitic incidents between May 8 and June 7, the highest monthly total since its records began. The previous highest number, 317 in July 2014, coincided with an earlier eruption of violence in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Jenny Tamari, a mother of three in northwest London, told the BBC that she is reconsidering her family’s future in the UK as she feels it has become “open season on British Jews”.

Fearing for her four-year-old son’s safety, she says she took off his kippah (skullcap) while walking to a friend’s house for a recent Sabbath lunch. “I just feel so sad for him, so sad for my grandfather who escaped the Holocaust so that he could be actively and openly Jewish in Britain, the country that took him in.”

A disturbing aspect of the latest surge of hatred is the use of social media for abuse, with 144 of the 460 registered complaints being online.

Communities Minister Robert Jenrick told the House of Commons on May 17 that there had been a “sharply disturbing” upsurge in anti-Semitism in recent years, particularly on social media.

Much of the racism related to university campuses. According to the Union of Jewish Students, “threats of death and physical violence” were sent to the social media accounts of Jewish and Israeli student societies.

Jewish Society member at University College, London, Rebecca Lyons said the abuse left her fearful that the threats might be actualised.

As in all things Jewish and Arab, there are two sides to the question. Tell Mama UK, which monitors anti-Muslim hate incidents, says it, too, received “a rise in reports, both online and offline,” during May. These totalled 131, compared to 59 in April. Most involved abuse of Muslims, threats, rhetoric and claims of assaults.

Iman Atta, the organisation’s director, said, “Political conflict in the region can stir up a lot of emotions, but there is absolutely no room for anti-Muslim or anti-Semitic rhetoric.”

Hassina Ahmed, 22, whose mother is from Colombia and father from Kenya, was filmed hurling racist abuse at passengers on a London Underground train. Claiming a passenger called her a whore for wearing too few clothes, she used the “N” word to one man and a four-letter word to another.

Accused later of racism, she demanded, “How can I be racist? I’m half black myself.”

Question: Do you have to be white to be racist?

In the noisy, crowded society that surrounds us today, peace at home is paramount for most of us. Thus there were many inquiries when a real estate agent promoted a four-bedroom house in Plymouth with the boast that “The buyer will enjoy a peaceful life with no problems from neighbours.”

Asked how he could be so sure, he explained that the house is in the middle of a cemetery.

Boy to girl: “Our new headmaster is a real idiot.”

Girl: “Do you know who I am?”

Boy: “No, who are you?”

Girl: “I am your new headmaster’s daughter.”

Boy: “Do you know who I am?”

Girl: “No.”

Boy: “Phew! Bye bye.”

Little Johnny watches his mother apply cold cream to her face and asks why she is doing that.

“To make me beautiful,” she replies.

She then takes a tissue and begins to wipe it off.

“So it didn’t work,” says her son.

It’s a highly popular gig and a girl asks the boy next to her in the front row how he managed to get hold of a ticket.

“I got it from my sister,” he said.

“So where’s your sister?”

“She’s at home looking for her ticket.”