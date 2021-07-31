Violence abroad is reflected on the streets of London

London pedestrians

Pedestrians walk on Oxford street in central London on July 19, 2021 as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. There has been a spike in anti-Semitic incidents in Britain following the 11-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinians in May.

Photo credit: AFP

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • A Jewish charity, Community Security Trust, recorded 460 anti-Semitic incidents between May 8 and June 7.
  • A disturbing aspect of the latest surge of hatred is the use of social media for abuse.

It’s the oldest race hatred of them all, the one which never seems to go away – anti-Semitism. 

