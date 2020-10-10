Viciousness in politics should worry all of us

There are lots of things to worry about when it comes to Kenya’s engagement in political contest, especially as we approach the elections.

The air is filled with putrid ethnically inspired language and the feeling of betrayal takes over. Political figureheads speedily embark on evangelising narratives of how their competitors haven’t done this or that while labelling anyone who disagrees an automatic betrayer.

The tension in their words and actions become palpable as they charge their supporters to create divisions among the people. This mode of politicking is currently taking shape and should worry us all.

Politics, like every other game of power, is full of schemes and scams. Figurative daggers invariably stab people in the back as new and old alignments are either dismantled or formed.

Political gatherings

And while the process of dismantling or aligning has been bastardised by old political violent thinking, the cost of this violence is paid for by the common individual, in this case the Kenyan youth. This is why the deaths of two young people during political gatherings in the past week are disheartening.

Foremost, the fact that huge political gatherings are happening while we are still navigating the ins and outs of a global pandemic is purely selfish of all the leaders. And no, blaming the people who show up for these gatherings is not the solution. If we expect laws, rules and protocols to be abided by, there must be accountability from the top.

Politically weak

Secondly, Kenya is not new to people losing their lives during heightened political contests, and this right here is a deep problem. Our conditioning as a country has tricked us to believe that fighting fairly, legally and justly is politically weak and that only those capable of complete destruction are worthy to lead.

This deep structural dysfunction is why we end up with a wounded citizenry every time we engage in national politics. The dysfunction should be stopped, but the question is: are Kenya’s institutions strong enough to help the citizens hold politicians accountable?

Thirdly, it’s necessary that we understand that all violence, political or otherwise, is not isolated. Which means that when violence manifests, it is purely because it’s happening in a context that has been nurtured for its occurrence, particularly in spaces where it has the elements it needs to thrive.

For example, in Kenyan politics, violence is rooted in years of political subjugation by the ruling class who use their language to sharpen discord. Furthermore, the ruling class consistently waters the seeds of violence with the fact that they are above the law, emboldening their followers who carry out violent acts in the name of allegiance without realising that the cost of unruly rulers is innocent people losing their lives.

No one wins when people die – yet such deaths seem to be politically acceptable or else we’d see leaders being held accountable.

okoreschee@gmail.com