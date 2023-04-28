Vibrant political parties are at the heart of democracy

The mid-week physical confrontation at Jubilee Party headquarters marked a new low point in the continued onslaught of political parties by the executive.

Since August, the executive has made concerted efforts to recruit independents and MPs from UDM, Jubilee, Kenya Union Party and others to the government side.

In the hasty move, common sense and parliamentary rules have been forgotten. You cannot belong to more than one coalition, or be in government and opposition at the same time.

The recruitment goes under the feeble excuse of working with the government “for the sake of development”. A throwback to the one-party dictatorship, it is lame and short-sighted. Lame because Parliament is in the driving seat of budget making. The development “goodies” the President promises can only be approved by Parliament.

Here is an example. As Laikipia governor, I was chasing a small debt, owed to the county by Treasury. The contribution in lieu of rate (CILOR) is paid by the national government for the properties it owns in counties and is provided for by the Rating Act and the Valuation for Rating Act.

There is no legal “framework” for paying the contribution, Treasury falsely claimed. After the Constitution of Kenya 2010 was enacted, it was not clear if the contribution was still payable, the Principal Secretary told me. But it was all an effort to dodge a lawful obligation. If they paid Laikipia, they would have to pay all other counties!

In typical fashion, the Treasury constituted an ad hoc legal task force, which concluded the CILOR was payable, but still, the Treasury would not bulge.

When I took the matter to the Budget Committee, they included the debt in the supplementary budget. Treasury was now happy to pay since they had been instructed by Parliament to do so! Moral of the story? MPs need not sell their soul “for the sake of development”.

Political parties are key institutions of representative democracy. They create the link between the citizens’ policy preferences, their choice of representatives and government action.

Obviously, a way is needed to aggregate what you and I prefer as a way to control inflation, create jobs and increase incomes. That is why any serious party must have a manifesto. Once in office, that policy platform is translated into the programme of the government. And Parliament votes on resources to implement that programme. It is this cycle that makes the social contract and democracy work.

Seek fresh mandate

Defecting lawmakers are acting surprised when demands are made that they resign and seek a fresh mandate. But how can democracy function otherwise? How can the checks and balances function, when MPs have no fidelity to the platforms on which they were elected?

Good political parties have an ideology. They take positions, for example, on the desirability or otherwise of budget deficits. They should have a view of the best way to manage the cost of living. We, the citizens, elect them on the basis of the promises they make about these key issues.

How can MPs expect sympathy when they abandon the very positions that made us elect them in the first place?

Budget deficits mean the government has to borrow. It is a choice. Instead, we are treated to the daily odd claim that the current government “found nothing in the coffers”. Odd because the government has been consistently running budget deficits. Yet the same MPs approve the deficit!

Could it be that they approve the debt management strategy, and the budget policy statement, and hold budget hearings, all without knowing what they are doing?

Meanwhile, dismal performance continued at the treasury bill auction this week, with the 180-day T-bill attracting only 8.72 per cent of the Sh10 billion offered, and the one-year bill attracting only 14.44 per cent of the Sh10 billion offered. This means interest rates will continue to rise and credit to the private sector will slow down.

Another dangerous claim is that the opposition is distracting the government from bringing the cost of living down. Democracy is the constant competition of ideas. The opposition’s job is not to sing praises for the government. Rather it is to point out government failure and provide an alternative view or solution.

This government is failing either because they are unwilling or unable to take decisive action. The latest feeble response from the Prime Cabinet Secretary is that government needs at least two years to bring the cost of living down. How can citizens survive two years without food?

Worse, this government is not listening. The now-stalled bi-partisan talks were expected to cover a broad ground and to provide a basis for rebuilding confidence in the economy.