Use of testamentary freedom to establish charitable schemes

The Nobel Foundation has been rather busy this week. It has announced this year’s laureates for the Nobel Prizes in Physiology, Physics, Chemistry, Literature and peace.

The renowned prizes are probably the most highly acclaimed prizes anywhere in the World. They come with a significant cash endowment, a diploma and a gold medal with the image of the founder, Alfred Nobel.

Then Nobel prizes are awarded by the Nobel Foundation established under the Will of Swedish chemist Alfred Nobel.

Then a very wealthy man following his invention of among others the explosive dynamite and a method of safely igniting the explosive for industrial use, Nobel’s Will surprised many when he left the bulk of his wealth, including the royalties from his patents, for the establishment of a Prize.

The main bequest in the Will directed that his estate be used to “endow prizes to those who have in the previous year conferred the greatest benefit to humankind” in the five categories of Physiology (or medicine), Physics, Literature, Chemistry and Peace.

As would be expected, Nobel’s family opposed this Will for by-passing them and giving the greater portion of his estate to causes that were seen as strange.

Alfred Nobel’s wishes would, eventually prevail and the Nobel prizes in these five categories have been awarded for the last 120 years. It exemplifies the great adage of estate planning and essence of law as to the right of a person to testamentary freedom, that is the right or power of the owner of a property to dispose of or devolve his own property as he would wish to.

This led me into thinking about the month of October, which happens to be the month of estate planning in the United States. It is in this country where the right of testamentary freedom is used by owners of property to further interests and social purposes upon death of the owner of the property.

Perhaps the United States leads in this device of suing foundations to speak for their causes beyond this life. The Ford Foundation is a leader in this regard. The Ford Foundation was established in 1936 with a gift by the Henry Ford, founder of the Ford Motors Corporation. Upon his death, Henry Ford and one of his sons made bequests from their property through their Wills towards the Ford Foundation.

The purpose of the foundation was to use its resources for scientific, educational and charitable purposes all for public welfare. Today, the Ford Foundation is one of the world’s largest foundations. It works with visionaries on the frontlines of social change in the world. It has offices all over the world undertaking projects with the belief that inequality is the root of every injustice to make the world a better place.

Another example of a Will which established an enduring foundation is that of Cecil Rhodes. He was an Englishman who left Britain and settled in South Africa, where he started a business of diamond mining and accumulated a huge bounty. Upon his death in 1902, Cecil Rhodes left a Will which directed the executor of the will to establish the Rhodes Trust. The main objective of the Trust was to help young men from the British Empire to pursue university education at his alma mater, Oxford University in England. Cecil Rhodes, a racist and believer in British Imperialism, had directed the Trustees and executors of his will to ensure that only unmarried men with clear sporting ability be eligible for the scholarships.

The Will stated that race would not be a disqualifying factor to the scholarship awards. Within a decade of Rhodes demise in 1902, a black student was awarded the scholarship.

Years later, the Trustees interfered with the testamentary freedom of Cecil Rhodes and made changes to the conditions with the result that women and married persons became Rhodes Scholars to Oxford University.

As a result of this bequest in Rhodes Will, about 100 scholars from all over the world attend Oxford University annually due the financial support of the Rhodes Wills Trust. The scholarships have now been awarded for almost 120 years and it remains the world’s most prestigious graduate scholarship.

Even though Cecil Rhodes accumulated most of the wealth from which the scholarship scheme was established in South Africa, the first black South African to be a Rhodes scholar was awarded the scholarship in 1977, almost 75 years after the founder’s demise.

There is now a Mandela Rhodes Foundation established in 2003 after an arrangement was reached between former South Africa President Nelson Mandela and the Rhodes Trust officials to give funding for more African students to attend Oxford University on the Rhodes Scholarships.

In India, Sir Ratan Tata, the younger son of the founder of the multi-national Tata Group of companies, established the Sir Ratan Tata trust through his will to establish The Sir Ratan Tata Trust in 1919 with a capital of about eight million Indian Rupees.

The declared objective of the Trust established was for the education, learning and industry in all its branches, including in the economy.

There also exists a Sir Ratan Tata institute at the London School of Economics (LSE), thanks to Sir Ratan Tata having instituted a chair for investigation and research into causes of destitution and poverty at the university. Today, it is one of India’s oldest and most respected philanthropic organisations.

These are but just examples of the use of the power of individuals to live beyond themselves by creating endowments in their wills to benefits purposes that are dear to themselves in life.

It is the reason that the Nobel Laureates, Rhodes scholars and Tata Trust beneficiaries, continue to be names of the moment over a century after the deaths of their founders.



