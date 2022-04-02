US Senate hearings on judge reveal good, ugly side of vetting

About a month ago, US President Joe Biden nominated Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson for appointment to the United States Supreme Court. Justice Jackson already sits as a judge at the United States Courts of Appeal.

As required under the Constitution of the United States, the nominee Judge was sent to the Senate for its review of the appointment and to consider whether she should serve. This is done under the Power of Congress of Consent and advise to the President on Judicial Appointments.

Kenya’s Constitution has a similar requirement for the appointees to the Judiciary like Chief Justice and Deputy Chief Justice to undergo a similar review to determine whether the candidates nominated are suitable .

Judge Ketanji Jackson has appeared for a total of almost 20 hours of questioning by members of the Judicial Committee. The process was that each Senator who is a member of the committee had half an hour to question her on a variety of aspects to determine her competence, qualification and suitability to serve as a Judge of the Supreme Court.

However, this process was not a simple or as straightforward as the Constitution of the US would appear to require. Instead, the hearings mirrored political divisions. While the Democrats tried to concentrate on the qualifications and suitability of the judge to highlight her professional attributes, the Republicans were more focused on her life outside her judicial role and probed her supposed attitudes and views, which was meant to expose her as unhinged and given to un-American attitudes and stances.

Thus the hearings oscillated between steadfast expressions which exposed her qualities to those of pure aggression which generated more heat than light with no pointers and relevance as to her suitability for the job of a Supreme Court judge.

The questions were absurd. For instance, she was asked to supply written briefs she filed on behalf of a client in the Supreme Court that challenged the Executive’s authority to hold enemy combatants for an indefinite period.

This was meant to impeach her suitability to serve as a judge by implying that she was indifferent to the danger posed by enemy combatants to the United States in the context of the war against terror. Her response to this was as simple as clear as any lawyer would understand: Criminal defence lawyers make arguments on behalf of their clients in defence of the Constitution and in service of the court.

Another question that was used to harangue the nominee was one that when hearing criminal matters, she was soft on crime and particularly on child pornographers. A senator selectively challenged the judge using sentences she had imposed on convicts for child pornography, which were lenient than the prosecution and sentencing guidelines would have required.

Unfair line of questioning

She again exposed this selective and misleading line of reasoning by stating that this was not unique to her and that several other judges in similar situations had given similar sentences after weighing in all the factors required.

She was asked a speculative question on whether the size of the Supreme Court should be increased. She was deft in the response saying that this was not the province of a judge but the legislature.

Then there was the utter ugly in the hearings. This was when a senator who incidentally was in law school with Justice Ketanji Jackson held up a number of children’s book which were part of the curriculum of a school on whose board the judge serves. The books supposedly claim that racism is inbred and that even young children can be racist.

This was a trap emanating from the cultural and wedge issue of the moment in America about the so-called Critical Race theory. This theory seeks to assert that racism is so ingrained in the US as underlies the basic system of governance, education and even business that confers advantages or disadvantages to white or black persons respectively.

This theory is currently the subject of debate and angst amongst Republicans in particular.

This was particularly raw in view of the fact that if approved by the Senate, Justice Ketanji Brown will be the sixth woman and the first African American woman to sit in the US Supreme Court in its over 200 years of existence.

Once again, Justice Ketanji Brown’s answer to this was clear and obvious, in a way that exposed the provocative and unfair nature of this line of questioning: She said that as a board member, she did not review the content of the curriculum but that they do not have any relevance to her role as a judge, which was the reasons she was appearing before the Committee.

The committee hearings have ended and its recommendations will shortly be made to the full senate for a vote on whether the Senate will approve the judge for the seat in the United States Supreme Court.

The hearings which took over 24 hours in total were interesting for convolutional scholars on the relationship between the three branches of government in that , a nominee for the Judicial branch is made by the Executive but must first be approved by the Legislature on suitability and competence.

Ugliest of the questions

While this is an important indication of how the separate but co-equal branches are supposed to work, it also showed how politics can mar an otherwise good device in a manner that may defeat the intended effect of vetting appointments made by the Executive.

It was not lost on most that some of the most contentious judicial vetting by Senate were conducted when then Senator Joe Biden, the current president, was himself a member and chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

Constitutional historians in the United States say that the vetting exercise was previously a fairly amicable and even professional exercise until 1987 when then President Reagan nominated Robert Bork to the court.

Robert Bork was a professor of law known for what was then thought to be a very aggressively conservative judicial philosophy of interpreting the Constitution known as originalism. This meant that the Constitution was to be interpreted with the same mind frame as the founding fathers who promulgated it in 1789 would have interpreted it.

Justice Bork’s nomination was rejected for, among others, his judicial philosophy.

Since, then , the confirmation hearings have taken on partisan and divisive stance of litmus testing nominees for their personal views on cultural issues that divide the United States, such as abortion and now critical race theory in education.

The ugliest of the questions though was when one Senator tried prodding Judge Ketanji Brown to define the term “woman”. This was a case of litmus testing her to find out her views on the divisive issue of inter-sex and transgender persons.

But perhaps the lowest of the lows in terms of questions posed by a legislator to a candidate for Judicial office was one asked in Kenya of a candidate for Chief-Justice in the year 2011. A legislator sought to know whether the male candidate for Chief-Justice who wore an ear stud was thereby signifying that he was gay.

But it was not all doom. For example, it emerged during Judge Jackson’s vetting that she had rendered 650 decisions (judgments and rulings) in the eight years she has served as a judge. That would be a good record I hope we can emulate in Kenya.