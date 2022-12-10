US-Africa Leaders summit is a chance to tap into Biden’s goodwill

When African state delegations get invited to Washington DC for official business, they suffer one inhibition. From past experience, they know US governments look at these visits as token missions of relative unimportance which are granted as a matter of diplomatic courtesy.

They are meant to give the impression Africa matters in America's geopolitical scheme of things. There's no much US follow-up on what gets discussed during those visits, unless it's on issues of fighting terrorism.

No wonder visiting African officials busy themselves on shopping or catching up with family members in the US. More often than not, US presidents schedule state visits for important African Heads of State with an eye to the domestic electoral calendar, the idea being to woo African-American voters.

With President Joe Biden in office, this status quo is surely going to change. Why? If the depth of his engagement with the African-American community from when he was running for president and up to today is anything to go by, the current US leader could turn out to be the most responsive to African concerns and vulnerabilities since the Jimmy Carter administration.

The 49 African heads of state Biden has invited to DC for what is being called the US-Africa Leaders Summit should acutely bear this in mind, but without getting carried away. (Mali, Guinea, Burkina Faso and Sudan were not invited because they're under AU suspension following military coups).

The summit starts Tuesday this week and ends on Thursday. Barack Obama did the first such ever mass invitation during his time at the White House. But it ended up being an evening of feel-good speeches, African rhumba, and nice food washed down with good wine.

Nothing substantive came out of it. The difference with the Biden summit is that it has a definite agenda which was communicated to the African leaders well beforehand. It covers economic co-operation, peace and security, regional and global health, food security, the climate crisis and, inevitably, good governance and democracy.

Covid-19 vaccine

There'll be lots to cover from those topics. Please Americans, don't bring up the subject of gays and lesbians. That will irritate the visitors. Focus on practical proposals such as the intended targets in US investment and trade with Africa, the scope of Covid-19 vaccine coverage you can provide, and a clear plan of how to jointly combat the droughts and famines afflicting parts of our continent as a result of climate change (for which the US and China are most to blame owing to their high carbon emissions).

In fact the African leaders should hammer home in DC how we've been the worst affected by the climate mess, despite Africa being the least carbon polluter on earth.

The Biden administration is not explicitly saying so, but a key agenda is doubtless to rope in Africa to the US side vis-a-vis the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The African leaders should resist that. They must not be induced into becoming a mass choir of condemnation against Russia for its Ukraine invasion.

It's not that the Russian action was praiseworthy; it's just that the Russia-Ukraine war is not Africa's war and it has not business taking sides. The African leaders should make this very clear to the Americans. If America wants to be useful, let it tell Africa how it will help force down food and fuel prices, which this Ukraine conflict has to a great extent caused.

If African diplomats listened keenly to Biden's address to the UN General Assembly on September 21 this year, they'd have noted one very important commitment he made; he said he would support the expansion of the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. This, no doubt, will be tricky.

The Security Council is the most powerful organ of the UN while its permanent members (US, Russia, China, UK and France) act as the council's executive circle and global enforcers, with the power to veto resolutions. Nothing can move without their say-so.

If Biden's offer to open up this sanctum to others was genuine (it sounded so) there'll for sure be powerful claimants for inclusion like India, Japan, Germany, Indonesia and Brazil. It would look extremely odd if Africa was the only continent left out of this lottery. When they meet Biden this week, African leaders should lobby for inclusion too.

Black population

The Biden administration's relationship with African-Americans should give a pointer as to his likely attitude towards African countries. No other US administration has been more accommodative of African-American interests, starting with appointments. Arguably not even the Obama administration. Biden's vice-president, Kamala Harris, is Black (with an Indian mix) and spent part of her childhood in Zambia.

Most remarkably, his Secretary of Defence, the baritone-voiced Lloyd Austin, is also Black. He is the first African-American to head America's biggest and most sensitive government department, with an annual budget of $761 billion-plus.

Even the White House spokesperson, the sprightly Karine Jean-Pierre, is an African-American. All these and more are positions African-Americans have never occupied before.

Biden is not done yet. He is pushing for the 2024 Democratic Party presidential primaries to kick off from the state of South Carolina, which has a large Black population. This will give Black voters incredible sway since the candidate who wins the initial primary gets huge momentum in the race for the White House.