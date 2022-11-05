Urgent action needed to fight famine

The ongoing global changes in climate have been manifesting severely in Africa. Kenya has not been spared.

One example has been rising water levels, demonstrated by lakes rising and submerging villages, islands and swathes of land.

Experts say that beyond climate change, the Rift Valley is also still continuing to “rift”, or experience volcanic movement, worsening a brewing ecological disaster.

One other manifestation of climate change in Kenya has been the current drought, defined as a period of abnormally low rainfall. This is characterised by late onset and early cessation of rain, with a reduced amount of rainfall and poor distribution (rain over a smaller surface area).

This has resulted in famine or extreme food shortage. Extremely vulnerable Kenyans have suffered greatly, especially those in arid and semi-arid areas, where infrastructure is limited.

In short, Kenya’s problems, situated within general international challenges, will not be easy to solve.

It is in this systemic chaos that the new government comes into power, with the Kenyan public rightfully demanding immediate relief from their escalating suffering.

Several acute issues need swift crisis management so that the already bad situation does not get worse. We must begin with the challenges faced by smallholder farmers.

Predatory lenders

Many are being driven to sell livestock at throwaway prices, or even taking microloans from predatory lenders for everyday survival; paying school fees and health costs, buying food and more.

The burden on these farmers has also increased as rural breadbaskets are forced to share food with urban and peri-urban relatives to reduce their costs of living.

Solutions to this must include direct emergency aid to allow immediate survival. Beyond this, increases in irrigation, with relevant subsidies and increased capacities for better agricultural practices, planting early-maturing and drought-resistant crops, changing planting dates and livestock diversification, must follow. Catering to the farmers, as well as the direct continued support of the most vulnerable throughout the worst of this drought, will be helpful in getting our heads above water.

Another emerging issue is the reduced availability of food to wildlife, which have begun to dying. Beyond their utility within the tourist economy, wildlife play an important role in maintaining ecological balance, which if overturned can lead to ecological disasters of untold proportions.

The Kenya Wildlife Service, the forestry service, conservancy rangers and more need to be equipped to ensure that options for food, water and shelter from heat are provided to Kenya’s wildlife, responding to evidence of these crises as they emerge.

While structural interventions meet hopes and prayers for adequate rain to fall, the famine must be mitigated substantively to enable resilience and begin the fight to reverse the worst of climate change in Kenya in the long run.



