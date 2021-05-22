Ups and downs as a new virus variant threatens normality

Playground metaphors seem to be unavoidable when pondering this seemingly endless Covid pandemic, which has curtailed our freedoms in ways unknown outside of wartime.

It’s been a merry-go-round entering and exiting lockdowns since March 2020, then swings of the chariot as the rules are eased, but maddeningly clamped down again.

As I write, we are on an upswing because lockdown regulations have been partly lifted across Britain. Millions of us can now go back into a pub for a beer and into a restaurant for a meal; we can hug our loved ones and socialise indoors in limited numbers; we can book a stay in a UK hotel and travel abroad to a limited number of countries.

But by the time you read this, we could be on another downer. Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned, “We must take this step with a heavy dose of caution,” a reference to the Indian variant of the coronavirus, which has surged in parts of the country.

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on May 17 that there had been 2,323 confirmed cases of the Indian variant in the UK and numbers were rising in all age groups.

More transmissible

Highlighting the benefits of vaccination, he said anyone who was unsure should look at the northwest town of Bolton, a hotspot for the Indian strain. The minister said most people in hospital there with Covid, some dying, had been eligible for a jab but had declined to have one.

The Indian variant is thought to be more transmissible than the Kent variant, which has dominated the UK up to now. Premier Johnson warned that a further spread of infections may cause “serious disruption” to plans for the total removal of all restrictions, including masks and social distancing, scheduled for June 21.

More than 20.2 million people in the UK have had both doses of a vaccine, ensuring immunity. This represents about a third of the adult population.

You can see why experts are encouraging the slow coaches, the fearful and the doubters to go for a jab and secure nationwide protection as soon as possible.

***

A crucifix bearing a life-size figure of Christ was stolen recently from the grounds of an Anglican church in Newcastle-upon-Tyne.

Does this shock you, or not particularly?

There was a time when even non-believers would never dream of stealing from a church. However, here in Britain, in the age of secularism, places of worship that once stood open and unguarded all day either lock their doors or ensure a parishioner-guard is always there.

The stolen Christ figure was made of bronze and is estimated to be worth £20,000(Sh3 million). It had stood in the garden of remembrance at All Saints church in the suburb of Gosforth since 1965.

A police spokesman urged the thieves to return the crucifix, saying no scrap metal dealer was likely to accept it. I’m not so sure.

A £1,000 (Sh152,000) reward has been offered for information leading to its return.

***

More than 6,000 cases of fraud and cyber-crime have been recorded by police during the pandemic, including one involving an ex-policeman as a victim.

Scammers posing as Royal Mail officials conned the man, Alan, from Carlisle, out of £3,000(Sh456,000) , leaving him “devastated and embarrassed”.

A scam text message claimed a parcel was waiting for him. Confirmation led him to a website mocked up to look official, which requested personal details. The conmen used the details to call him back, pretending to be his bank, and alerting him to the deception.

They then got him to transfer £3,000 for a new account they claimed to have set up for him. Thus his money was gone.

Alan, a policeman for 25 years, said, “I used to give people advice on scams, yet I was caught out. They sounded so credible.” He even went online to check the phone numbers, which came back as legitimate.

In the event Alan’s bank refunded the money. Others are not so lucky. Official figures show that £34.5 million has been stolen in the UK since March 1, 2020.

***

A husband is standing in front of a mirror. Despondently, he tells his wife, “My belly is getting bigger, my skin is all wrinkly, my muscles have gone weak and I think I’m going bald.” Says his wife, “Never mind, at least there’s nothing wrong with your eyes.”

***

A football coach tells a reporter, “Our new player cost thirty million. I call him our wonder player.” Reporter: “Is he that good?” Coach: “On the contrary. When I see him play, I wonder why we bought him.”

***

A woman applies for a job in a circus. “What can you do?” asks the manager. “I can do a great impression of a bird,” she replies. “Forget it,” the boss says, “lots of people can do that.” “What a pity,” says the woman, and flies away.