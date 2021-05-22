Ups and downs as a new virus variant threatens normality

Heathrow Airport

Passengers wait at check-in desks in the departures hall in Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport in London on May 17, 2021. 

Photo credit: Jason Alden | Bloomberg

By  Gerry Loughran

Former long-serving editor at the Daily Nation. He writes the weekly Letter from London.

What you need to know:

  • Millions of us can now go back into a pub for a beer and into a restaurant for a meal.
  • We can hug our loved ones and socialise indoors in limited numbers.

Playground metaphors seem to be unavoidable when pondering this seemingly endless Covid pandemic, which has curtailed our freedoms in ways unknown outside of wartime. 

