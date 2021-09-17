Uplifting news of first woman Anglican Bishop Rose Okeno

Bishop Rose Okeno.

Photo credit: Isaac Wale | Nation Media Group

By  Njoki Chege

Director, Innovation Centre

Aga Khan University Graduate School of Media and Communications

On Sunday, September 12, Rev Rose Okeno was ordained as a bishop of the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK), making her the first woman full bishop of the church. Her Grace Rose Okeno will now oversee the Butere Diocese following her successful election on July 20, where she beat two male contenders.

