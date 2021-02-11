Untiring compiler of media errors now plans to publish compendium

Like a monk who lives an ascetic life, John Muriungi M’Riria has over the years meticulously written down in Kartasi notebooks errors made by the Nation over the years.

Some months past, I travelled to Kitengela where he lives, some 30 km south of Nairobi, to have a look at his collection. I felt like snatching the books from him but couldn’t. So I suggested that he engages Nation Editorial about the errors. But this week on Monday, he told me he had not succeeded to do so.

“My efforts to get the attention of editorial executives from 2017 was thwarted twice,” said Mr M’Riria. “I now intend to publish the errors in a book for public consumption and debate. I’ve no reason to keep my intentions secret any longer. During my second failed attempt, I didn’t even receive an acknowledgement, via phone or letter!

“One of my concerns is to establish how these errors occur in the first place and how they can be stemmed. For the past 10 years, I’ve been reading my newspaper with pen in hand to mark errors where I notice them.”

He concluded: “I wish we can be taken seriously when we offer to point out shortfalls in journalistic standards in the media because we’re indispensable stakeholders.”

For the record, Mr M’Riria is a university journalism teacher. One of the subjects he teaches is “English for Journalists”. He has a master’s degree in journalism and media studies from the University of Wales, Cardiff.

Before taking up teaching, he was the communications coordinator for the Methodist Church in Kenya (MCK). He researched and published a paper titled Barriers to effective communication in Methodist Church in Kenya. He also worked as a programme manager for Trans World Radio, an international evangelical Christian broadcaster.

M’Riria approaches his error-finding mission with religious fervor. If he successfully launches his compendium of errors, he would join a number of writers and editors worldwide who have regaled readers with collections of the most interesting and embarrassing errors newspapers make.

In 2002, Linda Amster and Dylan Loeb McClain published Kill Duck Before Serving: Red Faces at ‘The New York Times’, a collection of the newspaper’s most interesting, embarrassing and off-beat corrections. The 256-page book became a bestseller.

In 2005, Ian Mayes, the first readers editor (public editor) of The Guardian, published Only Correct: The Best of Corrections and Clarifications. The 129-page book is a collection of the paper’s corrections, written with humour.

In 2007, Craig Silverman published Regret the Error: How Media Mistakes Pollute the Press and Imperil Free Speech. The title of the 384-page book is a parody of the phrase “We regret the error”, often used by newspapers when correcting errors.

Newspaper errors, as the books indicate, show a serious lack of accountability to readers. I expect Mr M’Riria’s book, if it materialises, will provoke a public discussion of why it’s important for the media to be more careful and why even seemingly small errors matter.

The latest Sunday Nation published on page 2 one of the longest and detailed corrections — 350 words long. It takes longer to read the correction than the paper’s second editorial.

The correction, titled APOLOGY, arose because information on the ownership of a company retrieved from the online platform Business Registration Service was disowned by the Registrar of Companies, who said it was issued in error.

“We apologise to the directors and shareholders of Mitchell Cotts Kenya Limited and to our readers for any injury, embarrassment or inconvenience occasioned by the erroneous publications,” the Nation said.

Any news organisation that is willing to apologise for errors, no matter how caused, deserves to be applauded.

The Public Editor is an independent news ombudsman who handles readers' complaints on editorial matters including accuracy and journalistic standards.