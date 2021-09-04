Unravelling the electability myths fuelling Mt Kenya succession politics 

Like beauty, electability is in the eyes and mind of the beholder. Undoubtedly, the dilemma of determining who is electable or not is as old as democracy itself. Democratic elections are replete with examples of candidates who were thought to be unelectable but who ended up winning elections.

Yet perceptions of electability of leading candidates is the single most important force propelling the Kenyatta succession politics in the Mt Kenya region. Interests, including pursuit of a pan-Kenyan ideological crusade for greater freedom and democracy to forestall the return of dictatorship, not candidates, should guide the region’s politics.

Three ‘electability’ myths are driving the region’s politics. First is the thesis that Raila Odinga is unelectable in the Mt Kenya region.

Linked to this are the ebbs and flows of the idea that, while an alliance between Mt Kenya and Nyanza clinched victory in the 1963 polls and propelled Jomo Kenyatta to power as Kenya’s first President, “circumcision status” has for long been held as a determining factor for electability.

This cultural bias was buttressed by the results of the 1992 elections when Raila’s father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, came fourth with 17.48 per cent of the vote. It never helped matters that Raila came third in the 1997 presidential elections with 10.92 per cent of the vote (665,725) after Daniel Moi (40.12 per cent) and Mwai Kibaki (31.09 per cent).

However, Raila has since broken the mould, becoming Kenya’s most successful political mobiliser with cross-ethnic support especially in the ‘Big five’ communities: Kikuyu, Luhya, Luo, Kalenjin and Kamba. Undoubtedly, he is the most consequential Kenyan politician in the 21st century.

In the aftermath of the 2002 elections, Raila won the hearts and minds of Mt Kenya for his indefatigable campaign that delivered Mwai Kibaki to power. In the 2003-2005 stint, he was hailed across the region as “Mutongoria Njamba” (the Supreme Leader), an appellation hitherto reserved for Jomo Kenyatta.

Uhuru's power handlers

During the November 2005 referendum, Raila steered the multi-ethnic ‘Orange’ coalition campaign to defeat the government-supported ‘Banana’ coalition, leading to the rejection of the proposed new constitution by 58 per cent of voters.

Ahead of the 2007 elections, the Kibaki men argued that because Raila was “unelectable”, the real threat to the President was Kalonzo Musyoka. They spent a lot of time and resources containing Kalonzo. With the backing of the Kalenjin, Luhya and Luo vote blocs, as well as the vast majority of Kenya’s small communities, Raila mobilised perhaps the largest political movement in post-colonial Kenya, the Orange Movement, styled around the colour revolutions in Eastern Europe.

Raila was no longer unelectable. He garnered 44.07 per cent of the vote after Kibaki (46.42 per cent) in the disputed 2007 election.

The art of war – and politics – is based on the psychological principle that it is the mortal fear of the devil/Satan, rather than the mundane love of God, that holds religions and their followers together.

Raila emerged from the controversial 2007 elections with a Janus-faced political image. The Kalenjin deified him as arap Mibey, the mythical messianic warrior.

Inversely, in the 2007, 2013 and 2017 elections, fear of Raila unified the Mount Kenya region. The ‘Hustler Nation’ strategists have used the now moribund Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to sustain this image and the myth of Raila as unelectable. From its grave, BBI is becoming a double-edged sword.

Raila’s strategists are riding on the many promises BBI carried for the Mt Kenya region to make serious in-roads into the region. But Raila should be cautious not rely on Uhuru Kenyatta’s power handlers, who sold their king down the river in the BBI debacle. He should build an independent political capacity.

Political debt trap

The inverse thesis is that Ruto is the most electable candidate in the Mt Kenya region and, therefore, the man to beat. The “Ruto electability” thesis posits that he is electable across the country without the support of any ethnic baron or kingpin.

After all, the ‘Hustler versus Dynasties’ narrative has shifted the axis of politics from ethnicity to class. Second, the Ruto electability thesis rests firmly on the myth of Mt Kenya’s debt burden to Ruto and his Kalenjin Rift Valley constituency arising from his support for Uhuru in 2013 and 2017. Ruto took to heart the advice of Quintus Tullius Cicero to his brother, Marcus Tullius Cicero, on how to win an election.

“Election time”, Quintus said, “is when one calls in their debts.”

In moral terms, this debt burden has caught Mt Kenya youth lumpens in a political debt trap. Added to the trap is the accusation that Uhuru has reneged on his promise to back Ruto to rule for 10 years after his term expires in 2022. But as campaigns get underway, the Hustler and the debt trap narratives are beginning to wilt.

The third myth is that a candidate from Mt Kenya is not electable because the populous region has produced three out of Kenya’s four presidents. The perceived absence of a formidable Mt Kenya presidential candidate has fuelled a fierce scramble for the region.

But this has revealed two dilemmas. First is how to organise politics outside the “hate burden” thesis or the anti-Kikuyu sentiment as the axis about which electoral politics has rotated since 2002. The leading contenders for power have little experience in mobilising for elections without the anti-Kikuyu sentiment.

Inversely, Mt Kenya politicians and voters have absolutely no experience in mobilising for elections where they are not supporting their own as president. This time they have to campaign for a share of power and government based on politics of interests rather than individual candidates. These interests call for thinktanks and a unifying political party a heritage rather than a special purpose vehicle.

This is the only way the region can leverage on its population, resources and levers in the towering heights of power: knowledge, finance and information. Electability should be based on concrete interests.