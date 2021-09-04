Unravelling the electability myths fuelling Mt Kenya succession politics 

Raila Odinga

Mt Kenya region leaders present a memorandum to ODM leader Raila Odinga during a BBI rally at Kinoru Stadium in Meru County on February 29, 2020.

Photo credit: Joseph Kanyi | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Kagwanja

Chief Executive Africa Policy Institute

What you need to know:

  • Three ‘electability’ myths are driving the region’s politics. First is the thesis that Raila Odinga is unelectable in the Mt Kenya region.
  • Raila should be cautious not rely on Uhuru Kenyatta’s power handlers, who sold their king down the river in the BBI debacle.

Like beauty, electability is in the eyes and mind of the beholder. Undoubtedly, the dilemma of determining who is electable or not is as old as democracy itself. Democratic elections are replete with examples of candidates who were thought to be unelectable but who ended up winning elections.

