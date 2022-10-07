Unpacking Muhoozi’s tweets

Early this week, something strange happened in our neighbourhood.

In a spate of tweets, Kenya’s territorial integrity was challenged, the readiness of our armed forces to defend this country questioned, and our usually vociferous netizenry left tongue-tied.

Not only did Uganda’s then head of the army, Lt. General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, threaten to capture Nairobi and settle in one of the city’s most posh estates, but he would also do so in less than two weeks.

What was even stranger was the reaction of Uganda’s Head of State who happens to be Muhoozi’s father.

It would have been expected that President Yoweri Museveni would call his son behind his Entebbe abode’s woodshed and, figuratively speaking, administer a few strokes of the cane for provoking a friendly neighbour in this crass manner, but he, instead, pinned a few more stars to the young man’s uniform, making him a full general.

Kenya’s new government must have been stumped. What message was being sent by Uganda whose army is used to invading other countries, notably the Democratic Republic of Congo, almost at will?

My pay grade does not allow me to speculate on such matters, but this whole thing did not seem like the random ramblings of a trigger-happy warrior; it seemed like a pointed message to Kenya’s new government from a veteran strongman who has been in charge of his country for the past 36 years.

Stuff and nonsense

What is of greater concern is the subliminal message sent in yet another tweet in which Gen Muhoozi wondered how Kenya’s former President could have relinquished power so readily due to term limits while it would have been possible for him to hang on.

Such limits for presidents, he seems to suggest, are a lot of stuff and nonsense. He should know.

His father has been at the helm in Uganda for three decades and counting. If that was the message being sent, then Kenyans have a reason to worry.

The main reason is that by all accounts, Gen Muhoozi is being groomed by his father to take over power.

Should that be the case, then what the son says now cannot really be ignored, for its import may become the reality sooner or later.

In any case, if President Museveni has settled on Muhoozi to succeed him, he will not be setting a precedent; it has been happening all over the world, especially in many banana republics all over the world, whose rulers seem to think democracy is just another word in the dictionary.

Luckily, in this regard, Kenya, and its southern neighbours, Tanzania and Zambia, have been exceptions in the past four decades.

All three had founding fathers whose constitutions did not impose term limits, and as a result, Mzee Jomo Kenyatta died in office after 15 years while Tanzania’s Julius Nyerere voluntarily retired after 21 years.

Zambia’s Kenneth Kaunda, on the other hand, overstayed in office and was humiliatingly defeated after 27 years.

Kenyans should, therefore, rejoice that since President Moi retired after 24 years, there has been a change of government after every 10 years, which is the hallmark of a functional democracy.

In the past, many African leaders had the bad habit of thinking that their countries would go to the dogs without them.

In the early 1960s, this was understandable because many such countries were transiting from colonialism to independence and required stability.

However, in the 1980s, a wave of multiparty democracy swept the continent and the lie that only the champions of the independence struggle had all the answers was exposed.

The stultifying one-party system gave way to pluralism and at long last, voters had a real choice.

In other words, the democratic space widened and the age of “fathers of the nation” and “osagyefos” of every ilk was finally over.

Today, as has been proved of late, in Kenya, anyone who aspires for the presidency only has to convince their countrymen that they deserve it, and if they play their cards right, they will be elected.

Indeed, we have proved that a peaceful succession is not only possible, but it is also imperative

Peaceful transitions

We in Kenya should also count ourselves lucky that democracy has taken root in other ways.

Unlike in many parts of the continent where turmoil reigns supreme and the only way a change of government is through coups d’etat, a peaceful transition has become standard.

Right now, a country like Burkina Faso is in its second coup this year after a short-lived experiment with civilian rule, a situation in which a bunch of soldiers grew weary with the antics of an earlier junta and toppled it.

This has never happened in our beloved country and one can only hope that matters stay that way despite provocation by the likes of Gen Muhoozi and his father who have never allowed free elections in their country.

Brutalising opponents is not exactly a measure of popularity and the likes of Muhoozi should not try to export their Neanderthal propensities to peaceful countries like Kenya.

One can only hope that President William Ruto will impress this fact upon his host during his Uganda visit.