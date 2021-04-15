Unmasking of interviewees for CJ vacancy and media impact

Prof Olive Mugenda

The chair of the JSC interviewing panel for the next Chief Justice, Prof Olive Mugenda, at the Supreme Court Nairobi on April 14. Such interviews must be transparent. 

Photo credit: File | Nation Media Group

By  Peter Mwaura

Nation Media Group's public editor.

What you need to know:

  • The articles by NMG Head of Legal Sekou Owino are well written and researched.
  • The writer has gone to great lengths to be fair and balanced for all the candidates.

Peter Githinji, of Kajiado, is wondering whether it’s a good thing for the Nation to assess the candidates for the position of Chief Justice ahead of the interviews. 

Editor's picks

More Opinion

  1. Peter Kagwanja: Sustainable security the antidote to power grabs, civil wars in the Horn

  2. Sam Wambugu: Fake, fake, fake! The vanity on social media

  3. Sekou Owino: World’s greatest Chief Justices and their historic decisions

  4. Gitau Warigi: Let the best candidate get the CJ job

  5. Gerry Loughran: Death of Prince Philip recalls links to Kenya, and a bit of humour

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.